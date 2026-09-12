Former Patriots’ 21.5-Sack OLB Gets Roster Update Ahead of Vikings Opener

Awell-known member of the New England Patriots’ championship years is getting another opportunity in Week 1.

Veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy was elevated by the Minnesota Vikings from the practice squad Saturday, making the 35-year-old eligible to play in Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Minnesota also elevated running back DeeJay Dallas for the divisional matchup. The move gives defensive coordinator Brian Flores another experienced option off the edge and officially puts Van Noy in position to make his Vikings debut.

In the lens of New England, the move extends one more chapter in the career of a player who became an important piece of two Super Bowl-winning defenses.

Van Noy Reunites With Coach From Patriots Days

Van Noy signed with the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad on Sept. 2, a move that reunited him with Flores.

The Vikings noted when announcing the signing that Van Noy played under Flores during the coach’s time with the New England Patriots. The two were together for New England’s Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII championship seasons.

That familiarity gives Minnesota a veteran who should have fewer hurdles learning the framework of Flores’ defense than most September additions.

NFL.com also highlighted the “Foxborough feel” surrounding the reunion. Van Noy later followed Flores to the Miami Dolphins in 2020 before returning to the Patriots for another season in 2021.

Van Noy’s career took off after New England acquired him during the 2016 season. Patriots.com previously noted that he produced 16.5 sacks over his first three-and-a-half seasons with the franchise after recording only one sack over his first 30 NFL games.

He became a versatile piece capable of rushing the passer, dropping into coverage and handling different assignments within New England’s defense. By the time he initially left the Patriots following the 2019 season, he had two championship rings and had transformed his NFL career.

Veteran Adds Above-Average Depth to Vikings Pass Rush

Van Noy arrives in Minnesota at 35, but his recent production suggests there could still be some juice left in his pass rush.

The veteran has 57 career sacks in 173 regular-season games, per Pro Football Reference. His best individual season came in 2024 with the Baltimore Ravens, when he set a career high with 12.5 sacks and earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

His production dipped in 2025, when he finished with two sacks in 15 games. Still, Minnesota didn’t need to make a long-term commitment to get an early look at what he can offer.

The Vikings initially placed Van Noy on the practice squad to give him time to ramp up. His Week 1 elevation now gives Flores the option of working him into a pass-rush group headlined by Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel.

Sunday will ultimately show, for Patriots followers, whether a player from the franchise’s championship years still has it in his 13th NFL season.

Minnesota gets a player with 57 career sacks, two Super Bowl rings and extensive experience in Flores’ system.