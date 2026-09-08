Patriots’ Potential RB Call-Up Dubbed ‘Security Blanket’ With Henderson Sidelined

The New England Patriots may have to lean on a face from their practice squad when they open the 2026 season against the Seattle Seahawks.

And running backs coach Tony Dews made it clear why Lan Larison has earned the staff’s trust.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Tuesday that Larison is a leading candidate to be elevated for Wednesday night’s opener, with TreVeyon Henderson ruled out as he deals with an ankle injury.

Dews strongly endorsed the young reserve, describing Larison as a “security blanket” because of his reliability within the offense.

“He did a really good job, obviously, getting himself back in a situation to compete this camp. He’s very smart,” Dews said. “I think every coach kind of has a security blanket, and Lan is one of those type of guys. When I put him in a game, I don’t worry that he’ll know what to do, where to go, who to block and those kind of things.”

Dews also pointed to the work Larison did as both a runner and receiver during the preseason. That versatility could matter if New England needs another back behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner in Seattle.

Larison Put Together Strong Return From Foot Injury

Larison’s journey back to this point took more than a year.

The Patriots signed the UC Davis product as an undrafted free agent in May 2025. He made an impression during his first training camp, then suffered a foot injury in the preseason opener against Washington.

New England placed him on injured reserve, ending his rookie season before it began, and the injury ultimately required season-ending surgery.

Larison returned this spring and stayed in the mix throughout training camp. He didn’t make the initial 53-man roster, but the Patriots brought him back on the practice squad on Sept. 1.

His preseason numbers showed the receiving ability Dews referenced. Larison caught six passes for 38 yards in the opener against Indianapolis, then followed with three receptions for 41 yards against Philadelphia. He also ran nine times for 33 yards and a touchdown in that second game.

The raw rushing totals were modest overall, but Larison’s value has always went past just carries. At UC Davis, he finished with 3,634 rushing yards and 1,626 receiving yards, giving him the type of all-purpose background that converts well to a reserve role.

Patriots Could Need Larison Against Seahawks

Dews’ praise is especially relevant because Henderson won’t play against the Seahawks.

New England entered cutdown weekend with Stevenson, Henderson and Kiner as the three running backs on its initial 53-man roster. Kiner arrived in a late-August trade with Arizona, while Larison and Hassan Haskins later landed on the practice squad.

If the Patriots elevate Larison, his first regular-season NFL appearance could come in one of the league’s most visible Week 1 settings at the roaring-and-rocking Lumen Field.

The role would likely be limited, especially with Stevenson and Kiner available, but Dews’ comments explain why Larison could get the call. Coaches generally want a reserve back who can handle protection responsibilities, assignments and receiving work without forcing the offense to shrink.

For Larison, that trust could finally lead to the opportunity that disappeared when he injured his foot last summer.