Patriots Legend Tom Brady Making Unexpected Career Move

Tom Brady had one of the longest, most spectacular careers of any quarterback — or for that matter, any player at any position — in NFL history. From his debut with the New England Patriots in 2001 to his retirement after the 2022 season, Brady threw for more touchdowns (649), more yards (89,214) and more completions (7,753) than any quarterback ever to play in the league.

Brady also was selected for more Pro Bowls (15), won more games (251) and most importantly, won more Super Bowls (7) than any player in NFL history. Though he spent the last three seasons of his 23-year career — and won his seventh and final Super Bowl — with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the vast majority of Brady’s incredible accomplishments came in his 20 years with the Patriots. That’s why he was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame last year, and why he is a certainty to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, as soon as he becomes eligible in 2028.

Brady’s Post-NFL Career Keeps on Expanding

A true NFL legend, and more specifically, a Patriots legend, the now-47-year-old Brady has kept himself busy since announcing his retirement in early 2023. He became a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, buying a five percent stake in the team for a reported $220 million in October, 2024. He also signed a 10-year contract worth $375 million to be an in-game analyst on Fox Sports broadcasts, a second career that began with the 2024 season — which Brady capped off by serving as analyst for the Super Bowl in February.

But those moves are far from the only new career avenues Brady has been exploring in the two years since hanging up his iconic Number 12 jersey for the final time. In late January he took up writing and publishing a newsletter, titled 199 — a name inspired by the fact that Brady was the 199th overall draft pick in 2000.

Now, Brady is making perhaps his most unexpected career move yet. Always known as an obsessively healthy eater, a practice that contributed to his extraordinary football longevity, Brady is now a snack salesman. Healthy snacks, of course.

On Thursday, Brady — often called the GOAT, meaning the “Greatest of All Time” — announced that he has partnered with the online product delivery service goPuff to market a new line of gummy snacks — “GOAT Gummies.”

New Gummies Reflect Brady’s Healthy Eating Practices

“Some may have heard about my dietary restrictions, but I do enjoy snacking,” Brady said in a statement announcing his new venture into snack entrepreneurship. “For me, it was important to create a snack that both tastes amazing and is made with ingredients I can trust and understand; something I can feel good about eating and sharing with my kids.”

The GOAT Gummies, according to HypeBeast, are made of organic and vegan ingredients, and will come in three flavors — all of which are flavored only with real, natural fruits.

The three varieties are Sweet Rush (a combination of pear, mango, passion fruit, and cherry flavors), Sour Burst (tangerine, apricot, and grapefruit), and Tropic Fusion (passion fruit, raspberry, and pomegranate). In keeping with Brady’s fanatically health-conscious approach, the snacks contain “no artificial sweeteners, no artificial dyes, no artificial flavors” and are manufactured in France, according to the announcement.

“We can’t wait to introduce GOAT Gummies to the world,” Brady said in the statement. The gummy snacks are scheduled to be available starting in March.