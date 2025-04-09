Patriots Linked to $56 Million Pass Catcher if He Becomes Available

The New England Patriots weren’t shy about spending money this offseason. This has become evident by the deals the team made with Milton Williams, Carlton Davis, Stefon Diggs, Harold Landry, and Robert Spillane this free agency.

Yet, one recent article speculates that New England could continue their spending spree this offseason if a certain former Pro Bowl pass catcher should become available ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Patriots Could Pursue TE Mark Andrews if He Leaves Baltimore

The New England Patriots can only address so many needs in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Sure, they hold the No. 4 overall pick and could trade down to acquire more assets — but this roster has a multitude of needs on the offensive side of the ball entering Drake Maye’s second season under center.

This has Sara Marshall from Musket Fire feeling that the Patriots could make a real push for veteran TE Mark Andrews if the Baltimore Ravens decide to release the former Pro Bowler later this offseason.

Marshall wrote, “The name that stood out the most was tight end Mark Andrews, who has become a staple for the Ravens since he joined the team in 2018. Typically, a player of his caliber wouldn’t even be considered as a possible signing, but a disastrous playoff series last year has deemed him one of the most apparent cut candidates, making him available to the Patriots as soon as possible.”

Marshall has been covering the Patriots since 2020 but certainly remembers the days when the Patriots’ offense was highly productive with the combination of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez on the roster, which she appropriately brings up when mentioning the potential combination of Andrews and Hunter Henry working alongside one another in this offense.

Marshall added, “Pairing a player like Andrews with Hunter (and even Hooper) would finally give New England the dual tight ends they have yearned for since the dominating days of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez, but this time they’d be just a bit older.”

Henry quietly had a career year in both receptions (66) and receiving yards (674) last season, but probably speaks to the lack of options in the passing game as much as it does Henry’s adequate level of play.

Marshall also commented on Andrews’ level of play last year by writing, “Both veterans were still impressive last season, with Andrews recording 55 receptions for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns in 17 games. Although his post-season might be a bit sketchier and memorable for all the wrong reasons, it can’t be argued that he wouldn’t be one of the best free agent signings in recent memory if the Patriots had been able to get him in the door.”

Patriots TE Options in the 2025 NFL Draft

The TE position hasn’t been one on the radar of most NFL Draft pundits in round one, but there are some intriguing options on Day 2 the Patriots could consider.

Players like Harold Fannin, Orande Gadsen, Mason Taylor, and Elijah Arroyo are all projected to hear their names called somewhere between rounds two and four when the NFL Draft rolls around.

Sure, Austin Hooper and Jaheim Bell are on the roster — but a new coaching staff could certainly consider adding another viable pass-catching option at the TE position in an effort to continue surrounding Drake Maye with more pass-catching talent entering the 2025 NFL season.