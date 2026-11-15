Patriots Get Bad News on Lions’ $120 Million Star Ahead of Munich Battle

The New England Patriots got unwelcome news hours before their matchup with the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.

Detroit star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is expected to play Sunday, Nov. 15, despite dealing with a rib injury.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the development Sunday morning.

“#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs) is listed as questionable and expected to play in Detroit’s game in Germany,” Rapoport wrote.

The update leaves New England preparing for one of the NFL’s most productive receivers. It also comes as the Patriots try to repair a secondary that struggled in last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Patriots Have Tough Test With Amon-Ra St. Brown Expected to Play

St. Brown entered Week 10 with 61 receptions for 657 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.

The receiver signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension in April 2024, cementing his place among the league’s highest-paid players at his position.

His rib injury raised questions about his availability throughout the week.

According to Detroit’s official injury report, St. Brown was limited in practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Lions listed him as questionable.

But the injury didn’t stop him against Miami last week.

St. Brown caught eight passes for 86 yards in Detroit’s 19-9 victory over the Dolphins.

His expected availability now puts more pressure on New England’s defense, which must also account for Jameson Williams and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Lions have a 6-2 record, as the Patriots are 5-4 following their loss to Green Bay.

Under-Fire Christian Gonzalez Has Another Challenge After Packers Defeat

St. Brown’s expected appearance creates a demanding assignment for Christian Gonzalez and New England’s defensive backs.

Gonzalez struggled against the Packers on Nov. 8, allowing Christian Watson and Matthew Golden to each gain at least 80 receiving yards against him, according to NFL.com’s Week 10 preview.

Now comes another dangerous receiving group.

New England will also be without veteran cornerback Carlton Davis III, who has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Davis’ absence leaves the Patriots with fewer options against quarterback Jared Goff and a Detroit offense averaging 27.8 points per game through eight contests.

Gonzalez could draw St. Brown on some snaps, although the Lions’ use of their star receiver across different alignments makes the matchup more complicated.

The Patriots need a stronger performance from their secondary after surrendering several explosive plays against Green Bay.

St. Brown’s injury introduced some iffiness to his squad’s plans earlier in the week. But Rapoport’s latest report alludes to him being full steam ahead.

The teams kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday in Munich.