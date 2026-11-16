Patriots $36 Million Star Calls Teammates Out After ‘Ridiculous’ Lions Loss

The New England Patriots were blown out for the second straight week on Sunday, and their locker room is running out of patience.

A week after a 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Patriots fell 35-10 to the Detroit Lions in Munich. It was their third loss in four games — all to NFC North teams — and it dropped them to 5-5 heading into the bye week.

Head coach Mike Vrabel sent a stern message to the team after. And linebacker Dre’Mont Jones didn’t hold back either.

Dre’Mont Jones Calls Patriots’ Loss ‘Ridiculous’

A frustrated Jones went off after the game, sending a blunt message to his teammates.

“We’re not doing anything besides disrespecting ourselves,” Jones told reporters, via the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed. “We come out here, we work hard, and then to get blown out is ridiculous. We’ve got to make the game competitive, and it shouldn’t be 35-10, especially how we played so well in the first half of the season.”

Jones also said the Patriots are lacking energy.

“I feel like we’re just on the sideline, kind of moping, accepting what happened to us,” Jones continued. “We need to go out there and kind of respond better.”

He’s not wrong about the sideline.

Quarterback Drake Maye left on the opening drive with an ankle injury, and the offense never recovered. Behind backup Tommy DeVito, the Patriots finished with just 151 total yards, only 81 of them after Maye went down.

Jones isn’t a fringe voice in that locker room either. The Patriots made him a priority in free agency, agreeing to terms just eight minutes into the legal tampering window. He signed a three-year, $36.5 million contract that can max out at $39.5 million.

Patriots Defense Seems to be Falling Apart

Jones’ frustration makes sense because the defense has been the bigger problem lately.

The Lions racked up 494 yards, 312 of them in the first half. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 93 rushing yards and 78 receiving yards by halftime alone.

It’s not a one-game issue either. The Patriots have allowed 36.7 points per game in their last three losses to the Chicago Bears, Packers, and Lions.

Jones wasn’t the only defender who called it out. Safety Kevin Byard said the problem goes beyond energy.

“Bottom line, in this league, talking, motivational speeches, getting guys up on the sideline — it means nothing if we’re not playing well,” Byard said. “It just sucks right now. We’re in a bit of a slump. Injuries are piling up. The margin of error is basically at zero.”

Vrabel said the Patriots will be back in the building Tuesday during the bye. It’s a big week for a team that played in the Super Bowl last season and is now sitting on the playoff bubble.