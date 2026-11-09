Who’s Calling the Patriots vs. Lions Game in Munich?

The New England Patriots will have a different Fox broadcast crew for their trip to Germany.

Joe Davis will handle play-by-play for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, with Greg Olsen providing analysis and Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the assignment on November 9.

“Joe Davis (play by play), Greg Olsen (analysis) and Pam Oliver (sideline) are on the Fox call for Sunday’s Patriots-Lions game in Munich (9:30 a.m. ET),” Reiss wrote.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET on November 15 in Munich. That gives Patriots fans an early start for New England’s final game before its bye week.

Joe Davis and Greg Olsen Take Over Patriots Broadcast

The assignment follows a week in which Tom Brady called his former team’s game at Gillette Stadium.

Fox sent Kevin Burkhardt and Brady to New England for the November 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi handled the sideline reporting, according to the Patriots’ broadcast guide.

This Sunday, viewers will hear Davis and Olsen break down the action as Oliver delivers updates from field level.

Davis also leads Fox’s baseball coverage. Olsen earned three Pro Bowl selections. Oliver is in her 32nd Fox season, per the network’s announcement.

The Patriots enter the trip at 5-4 following a 45-27 loss to Green Bay. Detroit gives them one more chance to earn a win before their scheduled break.

Patriots vs. Lions Kickoff Time and Munich Details

The Week 10 game will air on Fox, with WFXT carrying the broadcast in the Boston market. The team’s schedule lists FC Bayern Munich Stadium as the venue, also known as Allianz Arena.

For viewers on the West Coast, the opening kickoff comes at 6:30 a.m. PT. Fans watching from Munich will see a 3:30 p.m. local start.

This will be New England’s sixth international regular-season game and its second in Germany.

The franchise previously played in Frankfurt in 2023. Its other international appearances came in London in 2009, 2012 and 2024, and Mexico City in 2017.

The NFL’s international schedule announcement identifies Patriots-Lions as the final European game of the 2026 season. It will be Munich’s third regular-season NFL game.

New England has its bye on November 22. The Patriots then return to action November 29 against the Los Angeles Chargers on “Sunday Night Football.”

That leaves a two-week gap between the morning broadcast from Germany and New England’s next game, an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at SoFi Stadium.