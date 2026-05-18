Patriots’ Longest-Tenured Employee Set to Retire

The New England Patriots are losing an institution. Nancy Meier, the team’s longest-tenured employee, will be retiring at the end of May after 51 years working in the organization.

Meier was hired by the Patriots in 1975 to be a typist. At the time, she was paid $3 an hour to help work with scouts, documenting and mailing their reports.

In an organization full of Hall of Famers and legendary figures, it can be easy to get lost in the shuffle. The Patriots made sure that wasn’t what happened with Meier, though, as the team put her name up in the lights and had hundreds attend her going away party. Everyone from her family to players like Drake Maye were there.

“I was put on a pedestal and thought about in the kindest of ways. The memories of me and so many people, they’ve all been shared. I’m still glowing,” Meier was quoted by ESPN as saying.

Now known as “Miss Nancy,” Meier is the director of scouting administration. In that role, she consistently worked with rookies coming to the Patriots, as it fell on her to handle their travel itinerary. Mike Reiss of ESPN noted that Richard Seymour felt she had the presence of a mother as he moved to New England.

“I can’t wait to watch it again, because I was so unprepared for all the people who participated. Sitting there with my youngest granddaughter on my lap, it was, ‘Oh my goodness.’ Like a dream come true,” Meier said.

“The people I’ve met on this journey; family is an easy word to toss around for people in the workforce, but I’ve really met a lot of people that I would consider to be as close to family, or as close as family can be.”

Nancy Meier Had Humble Beginnings with the New England Patriots

Coming out of Burdett College, Nancy Meier began her job with the New England Patriots as many people do. Through some connections. In Meier’s case, her sister had a friend who worked in the scouting department and knew about a job opening. By October of 1975, it was her full-time job.

“I don’t know how they would do it, but the scouts would go on the road with a suitcase, briefcase and a film projector. They would do all their reports, put them in an envelope, and we would get them in the mail on a Monday or Tuesday and we would just type, type, type,” Meier said.

“I’ve been in player personnel ever since, and it’s been a lot of the same thing; scouts are still evaluating a receiver as a receiver, but the technology is what’s changed the most in my 50 years.”

It was an overlooked role at the time. More than five decades later, the Patriots wanted to honor her. So, Patriots EVP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf let her call Karon Prunty, the team’s fifth-round draft pick.

“It’s unbelievable the amount of people she has impacted. Every week, I’ll talk to an agent, or a former player, and they all ask, ‘How is Nancy doing?’ It’s a testament to her,” Wolf said.

Rob Gronkowski Joked He and Nancy Meier Would Retire Together

Last November, legendary Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski officially called it quits. He came back to New England, signing a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the Patriots, even though he had already been out of football for a couple of seasons.

Walking into his press conference, Gronkowski could be seen saying “hello” to several people. That included Nancy Meier, to whom he joked, “Nancy, we’re retiring together.”

Meier was still about six months from retiring at that point and, in fairness, Gronkowski had been out of the NFL for a few seasons, but it stands up as another example of a Patriots player who remembered the impact that Meier had on them. In Gronkowski’s case, his memory of her lasted for years, even after not playing with the Patriots since 2018.