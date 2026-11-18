The New England Patriots have been named a potential landing spot for a former $97 million cornerback as their defense struggles with injuries.

The Athletic‘s Daniel Popper identified four-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore as a possible free-agent signing for New England on Wednesday, November 18.

Lattimore, 30, has remained unsigned since the Washington Commanders released him in March.

The Patriots entered Week 11 with a 5-5 record following their 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions. Quarterback Drake Maye’s ankle injury has further clouded their playoff outlook.

However, New England’s secondary has problems of its own.

Patriots Floated as Landing Spot for Marshon Lattimore

Popper pointed to New England’s struggles defending the pass as a reason to consider Lattimore.

According to TruMedia, the Patriots rank 25th in defensive expected points added per dropback.

Starting cornerback New England Patriots has missed several games with injuries, including Sunday’s loss to Detroit due to a knee issue.

Popper argued that Lattimore’s strength in press-man coverage makes him a logical fit for the Patriots’ defensive scheme.

New England has used man coverage at the NFL’s second-highest rate this season, according to TruMedia.

Lattimore has traditionally performed best when challenging receivers at the line of scrimmage. His effectiveness declines when asked to play off coverage or defend zones.

He could provide experienced depth behind Christian Gonzalez and Davis if healthy.

The Patriots did not address their cornerback depth through a trade before the deadline. Signing Lattimore would allow them to add a veteran without surrendering draft capital.

There has been no reported agreement or confirmed negotiations between the two sides.

Marshon Lattimore Has Earned 4 Pro Bowl Selections

Lattimore entered the NFL as the No. 11 overall pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2017.

He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors that season and later collected four Pro Bowl selections.

In September 2021, Lattimore New England Patriots with New Orleans.

The Saints traded him to Washington during the 2024 season, but injuries limited his time with the Commanders.

Lattimore appeared in nine games during the 2025 season before suffering a torn ACL in Week 9.

His play had declined before the injury. According to NFL.com, Pro Football Focus gave him a 51.2 coverage grade in 2025, ranking 99th among cornerbacks.

The Athletic also highlighted his penalty history. Lattimore has committed 44 career penalties, often because of his physical coverage style.

Washington released him in March, clearing $18.5 million in salary cap space.

Lattimore’s health remains the largest question. He has not played in an NFL game since his ACL injury.

But his experience in press coverage could appeal to head coach Mike Vrabel as New England searches for answers on defense.

Whether the Patriots pursue him may depend on his recovery and how much he can contribute during the final stretch of the season.