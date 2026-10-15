Patriots Alumni Quietly Engineered Marvin Harrison Jr. Blockbuster Trade

The New England Patriots never landed Marvin Harrison Jr. despite becoming a popular speculative destination for the young receiver before his trade.

Two longtime members of the Patriots organization, however, were ultimately responsible for determining where Harrison went.

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio and Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort quietly negotiated the blockbuster that sent Marvin Harrison Jr. to Houston.

The two executives spent a combined 35 seasons working for New England and overlapped for much of the Patriots’ championship run under Bill Belichick.

Caserio revealed more about the deal in a Houston Chronicle interview published Oct. 15.

The two former colleagues had been discussing Harrison for weeks and actually reached an agreement on the Friday before Houston played Tennessee, according to the Chronicle. The trade wasn’t announced until after Sunday’s games.

Houston sent Arizona a 2027 second-round pick and seventh-rounder for Harrison and a 2027 sixth-round selection.

Caserio, Ossenfort Go Way Back With Patriots

Caserio and Ossenfort weren’t merely brief Patriots employees who happened to cross paths.

Caserio spent 20 seasons in New England, joining the organization as a personnel assistant in 2001 and eventually becoming director of player personnel in 2008. He remained in that position until becoming Houston’s general manager in 2021, per his official Texans biography.

His time with the Patriots also included a season coaching wide receivers in 2007 and years working closely with Belichick on roster construction.

Ossenfort followed a remarkably similar climb through New England’s personnel department.

The Cardinals’ official biography credits him with 15 seasons with the Patriots. He initially joined as a personnel assistant in 2003, returned in 2006 and eventually rose from area scout to national scout, assistant director of college scouting and finally director of college scouting.

Their working relationship wasn’t ceremonial.

Following the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, Caserio specifically opened his news conference by crediting Ossenfort and the scouting staff for their work.

“He’s an immense help to Bill and I both,” Caserio said of Ossenfort at the time. “We’re lucky to have him.”

Eight years later, the two were sitting on opposite sides of the trade that altered Harrison Jr.’s career.

Former Patriots Executives Worked Harrison Deal for Weeks

Harrison’s future in Arizona became a major NFL storyline as his role diminished, but the eventual deal apparently wasn’t a reaction to one game or a frantic deadline negotiation.

Caserio told the Chronicle that discussions with Ossenfort had been happening for multiple weeks. They settled the framework Friday, two days before the move became official.

Houston announced the acquisition on Oct. 12, confirming through its official transaction wire that Harrison had joined the roster.

The trade gives Harrison Jr. a fresh start after the former No. 4 overall pick struggled to establish himself as Arizona’s unquestioned No. 1 receiver.

It also reunites him with C.J. Stroud, his former Ohio State quarterback. Harrison said Wednesday that playing with Stroud again felt “surreal,”per the Houston Chronicle.

For New England, the trade adds another unusual Patriots connection to a Harrison saga that already featured speculation about whether he might wind up in Foxborough.

The Patriots didn’t get the receiver.

Two former Patriots personnel executives did decide exactly where he would land.