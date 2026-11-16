Patriots Get Blunt Warning From Cowboys Hall of Famer After Drake Maye Injury

The New England Patriots may soon learn just how much Drake Maye has been covering up on offense.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin warned Monday, Nov. 16, that Maye’s absence could expose problems that the young quarterback’s talent has helped hide.

Speaking on ESPN’s “First Take,” Irvin questioned what New England’s offense will look like without its star quarterback.

“Now what we’re going to see, is a lot of the things that talented, gifted, young quarterback hides for that offense,” Irvin said.

The warning comes as the Patriots face the possibility of losing Maye for the rest of the season.

Michael Irvin’s Warning Comes as Patriots Face Uncertain Future Without Drake Maye

Maye injured his ankle during New England’s opening possession against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 15.

The injury came on a sack by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Maye left the game and did not return.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots expect Maye to miss significant time, potentially the rest of the 2026 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that New England fears Maye fractured his ankle.

The quarterback satyed in Germany for further evaluation, including tests to determine whether surgery is necessary.

Irvin’s point carries weight given how much the Patriots depend on Maye. His ability to escape pressure and extend plays gives New England chances even when blocking breaks down.

Without those skills, the offense confronts a harder future. The running game, pass protection and receivers must produce without relying on Maye to rescue broken plays.

Sunday’s loss gave New England an early look at that obstacle.

Patriots’ Offensive Struggles Support Irvin’s Warning

Backup Tommy DeVito replaced Maye in the first quarter of New England’s 35-10 loss.

DeVito completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

The Patriots finished with just 151 total yards, averaging 2.7 yards per play. They converted four of 13 third downs.

Afterward, DeVito made no excuses.

“Not good enough are the words I would say,” DeVito said, according to the Patriots’ official postgame transcript.

He pointed to the team’s inability to sustain drives and establish any rhythm.

Head coach Mike Vrabel also questioned the offense’s fundamentals, suggesting that Maye’s presence alone would not have solved Sunday’s problems.

Vrabel cited New England’s struggles to run the ball, protect its quarterback and make catches.

Those concerns fit Irvin’s larger point. Maye’s talent can overcome mistakes, but it can’t demolish them.

New England enters its Week 11 bye at 5-5 before visiting the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 29.

If Maye remains sidelined, the Patriots will have to prove they can move the ball without their most gifted offensive player.