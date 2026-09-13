Patriots’ $57 Million Starter Gets Free-Agent Buzz After Week 1 Game

The New England Patriots made one major long-term commitment on defense before the season began. Their next difficult contract call may come on the other side of the ball.

Bleacher Report’s latest look at every team’s most important 2027 free agent identified Michael Onwenu as New England’s choice, putting the veteran right guard in the spotlight after the Patriots opened the season with a 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Onwenu’s contract was revisited this offseason.

He originally signed a three-year, $57 million extension in 2024, but the Patriots revised the final year of that deal in May. His 2026 compensation dropped to $10 million, with $8.95 million fully guaranteed, while his cap charge fell from $25 million to $17.5 million, per NFL.com’s report on the revised agreement.

That arrangement bought New England flexibility for one season. It did not settle what comes next.

Onwenu Gives Patriots Reason to Revisit Future

Onwenu started his contract year with the type of performance that could strengthen his case for another multiyear deal.

Pro Football Focus credited Onwenu with a 75.7 overall grade in Week 1, including an 88.9 pass-blocking grade. He did not allow a pressure, sack or quarterback hit across 44 pass-blocking snaps against Seattle.

That was especially meaningful on a night when the Seahawks pressured quarterback Drake Maye on 38.1% of his dropbacks, via PFF’s breakdown of the opener. Seattle finished with three sacks and eventually forced three fourth-quarter interceptions, but Onwenu didn’t bear responsibility for the pressures.

The opener also continued a strong stretch at right guard. PFF graded Onwenu at 78.3 overall in 2025, seventh among 81 qualifying guards, after he played 1,080 regular-season snaps. He allowed two sacks and 21 total pressures while taking every one of those snaps at right guard.

Stability has mattered for a player who previously moved between guard and tackle. With Onwenu settled back inside, the former sixth-round pick has again looked more like the player who emerged as one of New England’s best draft values of the past decade.

The Patriots selected Onwenu 182nd overall out of Michigan in 2020. Pro Football Reference lists him with 91 starts in 99 regular-season appearances through Week 1 of 2026, giving New England a rare combination of continuity, versatility and high-end play on an offensive line that has changed repeatedly around him.

Patriots Have a Bigger Decision Than the 2026 Price Tag

The revised contract makes the long-term question more complicated.

Onwenu accepted a sizable reduction from what he was originally due in 2026, but he also received security after entering the offseason with no guaranteed salary remaining. New England gained $7.5 million in cap room without extending his contract beyond this season.

In other words, both sides preserved their options.

That could become expensive for the Patriots if Onwenu strings together another top-tier season. He turns 29 in December, but his durability and ability to play both guard and tackle should still carry value on an open market that routinely rewards dependable offensive linemen.

New England also has a young franchise quarterback to protect. Maye’s late mistakes drew most of the attention in Seattle, but the Patriots’ path forward still depends on keeping the pocket stable around him. Onwenu handled his assignment in the opener while the offense dealt with pressure elsewhere.

Bleacher Report’s designation therefore lands at an appropriate time. The Patriots have months to decide whether Onwenu remains part of the core beyond 2026, but every clean performance will make that decision harder to postpone.

For now, his contract year has begun with a reminder of why the question matters.