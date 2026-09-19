Patriots Receive Timely Boost as Steelers Rule Out $59 Million WR

The New England Patriots will have one fewer matchup problem to solve when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on September 19 that the Steelers downgraded wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to out because of a foot injury. Pittman, initially listed as questionable, will miss Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium.

His outlook deteriorated throughout the practice week.

Pittman participated on a limited basis Wednesday before missing Thursday and Friday, a progression documented by the Steelers’ final injury report.

The Patriots likely welcome a key Pittsburgh receiver being sidelined, considering cornerback Carlton Davis III is questionable with a neck injury after sitting out all three practices, according to the official injury report.

Losing Pittman takes a productive and physical target away from quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the Patriots try to avoid an 0-2 start.

Pittman Jr. Led Steelers in Week 1

Pittman made an impact in his Pittsburgh debut. He caught all three of his targets for a team-high 58 yards in the Steelers’ 20-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. His first connection with Rodgers went for 21 yards.

That efficient afternoon solidified hope in Pittsburgh’s offseason investment. The Steelers acquired Pittman from the Indianapolis Colts and gave him a new three-year, $59 million extension in March. The move supplied a complement to DK Metcalf after no other Steelers wide receiver topped 31 receptions in 2025.

Pittman’s 6-foot-4, 223-pound frame gives Pittsburgh size across from the 6-foot-4 Metcalf. Without him, the offense loses a receiver capable of working through contact and moving the chains while the defense devotes extra attention to its No. 1 option.

The opening falls to third-year receiver Roman Wilson and rookie Germie Bernard. NBC Sports identified both wideouts as candidates for expanded roles after Pittman was ruled out. Pittsburgh can also lean more heavily on tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, but neither replaces Pittman’s presence outside.

Patriots Can Flip Their Attention Toward Metcalf

Pittman’s absence doesn’t automatically hand New England’s defense a quiet afternoon.

It does allow the Patriots to work more of their coverage plan around Metcalf, especially if Davis can’t play.

Metcalf caught four passes for 40 yards on 10 targets in the opener. His thorny day included a drop and two offensive pass interference penalties, but the volume showed where Rodgers wants to take the passing game.

Rodgers made his intentions plain during the week, saying, “I’m going to keep feeding him,” per Behind the Steel Curtain.

So, it’s Christian Gonzalez who will have to the job to thwart the Rodgers-Metcalf connection. The Patriots can ask their star cornerback to follow Metcalf or use safety help to make Rodgers win through less experienced receivers. Pittman would have made either approach more dangerous by creating a second matchup against a thinner cornerback group.

Pittsburgh’s offense enters the game with a decent amount to prove. The unit finished Week 1 ranked 25th in yards and 30th in expected points added per play, via to Pats Pulpit. Rodgers completed 24 of 40 passes for 221 yards and one touchdown, while the defense delivered the deciding score.

The Patriots can’t treat Pittman’s absence as a solution to their entire assignment.

But removing Pittsburgh’s Week 1 receiving leader gives New England timely relief before a home opener with urgency attached.