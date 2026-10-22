Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Issues Warning About Bears’ Ben Johnson Before TNF

The New England Patriots have much to ponder ahead of Thursday night’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.

And head coach Mike Vrabel knows that preparing for Ben Johnson’s offense is rarely clear-cut.

The Bears coach has a reputation for keeping defenses guessing with atypical formations, plus aggressive fourth-down decisions and a trick play thrown in.

Vrabel is wary of that unpredictability marching into Soldier Field.

Vrabel Points to Johnson’s Unpredictable Play-Calling

Asked about the biggest challenge of preparing for Johnson, Vrabel pointed to the sheer number of possibilities Chicago puts out there.

“There’s a lot of volume. They do a lot of things well, and you’ll have to be prepared for some unscouted looks,” Vrabel said during his October 21 press conference.

“But he stays aggressive. He has a lot of faith in those guys on fourth down. He marries up formations and motions.”

Seeing something unexpected from Johnson can happen even with limited preparation time.

When asked whether the Bears HC might unveil an unscouted look on a Thursday night, Vrabel remembered an example.

“They handed the ball to the left tackle, who was going to throw a pass on four days in Detroit, so probably,” he said.

Vrabel was referencing a trick play involving Penei Sewell during the Detroit Lions‘ Thanksgiving matchup against Chicago in November 2024.

Sewell took a reverse and prepared to throw the football before taking a sack when nobody was open. The play lost yardage, but it illustrated Johnson’s willingness to put the ball in unanticipated hands.

The former Lions offensive coordinator has that creativity in (and before) his second season leading Chicago.

Against the Atlanta Falcons on October 18, Johnson’s offense successfully executed a hook-and-ladder involving Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze and Roschon Johnson. The play gained 12 yards and moved the chains.

Patriots Go to War With Bears’ Offense

The trick plays are only part of what Vrabel’s defense will need to meet with tact.

Chicago has also demonstrated an ability to sustain possessions and control the tempo of games.

According to Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar, the Bears are averaging 73.2 offensive plays per game while their opponents are running just 50.2.

That disparity has allowed Johnson’s offense to dictate the pace, while making it tougher for opposing quarterbacks to get the ball in their hands.

Chicago also leads the NFL with 15 fourth-down attempts, reflecting the aggressive approach Vrabel highlighted.

Since this Patriots team is bogged down by injuries throughout its roster, notably along the offensive line, those longer possessions pose an obstacle.

Vrabel stressed turning the tables.

“That’s the challenge, is being able to flip the script a little bit, not let them run 73 plays and only have to defend 50,” he said.

New England enters the contest with a 4-2 record, matching Chicago’s mark through six games.