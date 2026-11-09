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Patriots’ HC Draws ‘Worst Coached Game’ Verdict From Bill Simmons

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FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 08: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots holds a challengeflag during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots gave up 45 points Sunday.

Bill Simmons wanted to know why Mike Vrabel never found an answer for two receivers.

In a clip shared by The Ringer, Simmons criticized Vrabel’s defensive approach during New England’s 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The defeat dropped the Patriots to 5-4.

“That was the worst coached game we’ve had since he was with the Pats,” Simmons said.

His complaint centered on Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. Together, they caught 17 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns.

Bill Simmons Questions Patriots’ Plan Against Packers

Green Bay Packers v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 08: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Simmons first gave Vrabel credit for his work following Jerod Mayo’s departure.

“Listen, he saved the team last year. He took over for Mayo. He instilled this new culture. He rejuvenated a few guys on the team. He made them a playoff team against a fairly easy schedule.”

But Simmons questioned why New England let Green Bay’s best receiving threats dictate the game. He pointed to Bill Belichick’s approach to taking away an opponent’s strength.

“I watched Belichick coach for two decades and the number one thing with Belichick was, whatever they’re the best at, try to take it away. If they’re right-handed, make ’em play left handed.”

Simmons argued that Josh Jacobs’ early injury should have prompted a different response.

“This team comes in with two receivers, how do the two receivers then beat us when they can’t do anything else? Why weren’t we playing seven defensive backs? Josh Jacobs got hurt in the first quarter.”

Jacobs left with a broken finger and did not return, according to Green Bay’s game notes.

Packers’ Receiving Numbers Back Up Simmons’ Frustration

Green Bay Packers v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 08: Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers runs for yards during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Watson finished with seven catches for 171 yards and a touchdown. Golden added 10 catches for 164 yards and a score. Both set career highs in receiving yards.

Via the Packers’ recap, the pair caught 17 of their 18 targets. Golden alone gained 126 receiving yards in the first quarter.

Jordan Love completed 23 of 29 passes for 372 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Green Bay totaled 478 yards.

Green Bay also produced on the ground despite losing Jacobs. Kaleb Johnson ran for 68 yards and a touchdown, helping the Packers finish with 129 rushing yards on 32 attempts.

The Patriots also committed four turnovers, which the Packers converted into 21 points. Green Bay became the first visiting team to score more than 42 points at Gillette Stadium.

Vrabel accepted responsibility during his postgame news conference.

“It’s all of us, and it starts with me,” he said.

He identified explosive passes and turnovers as problems New England had anticipated.

The Patriots still failed to stop either one.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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