Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Gives Blunt Christian Gonzalez Contract Update

The New England Patriots still don’t have a new contract with Christian Gonzalez, and Mike Vrabel reduced the latest update to one result Saturday.

Vrabel offered his no-nonsense outlook on the situation before the Patriots’ training camp practice.

The head coach didn’t suggest an agreement was close, but he also showed no concern about how Gonzalez has handled an uncertain summer.

“Listen, we’ve talked about this contract. It’ll either get done — and when it gets done, that’ll be the progress that’s made,” Vrabel said during his Aug. 1 press conference.

The answer pointed to a simple premise.

Until there is a signature, there is little for Vrabel to announce.

His comments also moved the attention back to Gonzalez’s work on the field, where the star cornerback has continued practicing while negotiations carry into the second week of camp.

Vrabel Praises Gonzalez Amid Contract Talks

Vrabel followed his contract response by praising Gonzalez’s professionalism and the way he has approached camp.

He said the cornerback has made his desire to improve clear through his preparation and practice performance, per 98.5 The Sports Hub.

That part of the answer is better than another general statement about ongoing discussions.

Gonzalez stayed away from voluntary offseason workouts and didn’t participate in competitive team periods during mandatory minicamp.

Since training camp opened, however, he has continued competing with the defense and taking on the Patriots’ receivers.

Vrabel was also asked whether Gonzalez’s participation reflected a team policy against negotiating with players who hold out.

The coach declined to verify a blanket rule and described those decisions as case-by-case situations.

He instead explained that New England wants to draft and develop good players, then re-sign the ones who can help the organization win.

Gonzalez fits that description after emerging as one of the league’s top cornerbacks during his first three seasons.

Gonzalez Keeps Practicing While Talks Continue

The lack of an agreement has drawn more attention since owner Robert Kraft publicly outlined the size of New England’s offer.

Kraft said the Patriots proposed a deal that would make Gonzalez the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback and give him the largest contract in franchise history.

This act would require surpassing the four-year, $124 million extension Trent McDuffie signed with the Rams. McDuffie’s contract carries a $31 million average annual value, giving the sides a clear market marker as they continue negotiating.

Gonzalez responded carefully when asked about Kraft’s public comments.

He expressed respect for the owner but said he preferred to keep the negotiations between the team and his representatives.

Asked whether he believed the extension would eventually happen, Gonzalez said, “I hope so,” according to Pats Pulpit.

The cornerback is already under contract through 2027 after New England exercised his fifth-year option, so neither side faces an immediate expiration date.

But what’s up in the air is whether the Patriots can secure one of their best young players before another season changes the market or introduces additional risk.

Vrabel offered no breakthrough Saturday.