Patriots’ HC Calls Out Christian Gonzalez Due to Struggles vs. Packers

The New England Patriots had few answers for the Green Bay Packers‘ passing attack Sunday.

One of their best defensive players had an especially rough night.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez struggled throughout New England’s 45-27 loss, allowing several costly completions.

Head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t excuse the performance afterward.

The Patriots signed Gonzalez to a four-year, $135 million extension in September, making him the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback. Sunday brought one of his toughest outings.

Mike Vrabel Delivers Blunt Verdict on Christian Gonzalez

Vrabel made clear that he expects more from his star defender.

“When your best players don’t play good, you don’t have much of a chance in this league,” Vrabel said during his postgame press conference on November 8.

The coach said both Gonzalez and the staff need better performances. However, he also stressed that the loss wasn’t just on one player.

“It wasn’t just him,” Vrabel added.

The numbers showed how difficult Gonzalez’s night had been.

According to Pro Football Focus, as reported by Boston Sports Journal, Gonzalez allowed 10 receptions on 11 targets for 187 yards and a touchdown.

Green Bay repeatedly challenged the cornerback rather than avoiding him.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love completed 23 of 29 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns. He finished without an interception and posted a 153.2 passer rating.

The Patriots also committed four turnovers, including three interceptions from Drake Maye.

New England fell behind 17-0 before cutting the deficit to 10 points at halftime. Green Bay pulled away in the third quarter.

Christian Gonzalez Makes Unwanted NFL History Against Packers

The Packers found success with both Christian Watson and Matthew Golden matched against Gonzalez.

According to Next Gen Stats, cited by Acme Packing Company, Gonzalez surrendered seven receptions for 105 yards to Golden and three catches for 82 yards to Watson.

That made him the only defender since at least 2018 to allow more than 80 receiving yards to two different players in one game.

Golden finished with 164 yards and a touchdown. Watson added 171 yards and a score, setting a career high.

Gonzalez accepted responsibility when reporters asked about his performance.

The 24-year-old acknowledged that Green Bay’s receivers ran sharp routes and that Love consistently found them. He said he needed to finish plays despite getting into position.

Gonzalez also pointed to a pair of costly mistakes, including losing his footing on a deep route.

The former first-round pick has been a cornerstone of New England’s defense since arriving in 2023. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2024 and made the Pro Bowl in 2025.

Sunday’s loss dropped the Patriots to 5-4.

They’ll need Gonzalez to recover quickly, with a matchup against the Detroit Lions awaiting them in Week 10.