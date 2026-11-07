Patriots Hint at Bigger Role for Underrated RB Amid TreVeyon Henderson Absence

The New England Patriots are facing a thin running back room, but head coach Mike Vrabel appears encouraged by how an emerging contributor has performed.

With TreVeyon Henderson unavailable for Sunday’s Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Corey Kiner could see his responsibilities increase.

The 24-year-old has quietly established himself as a solid option in New England’s backfield.

And Vrabel’s latest words point to the coaching staff wanting to see more from him.

Mike Vrabel Praises Corey Kiner, Hints at Expanded Role

During his Friday, Nov. 6, press conference, Vrabel complimented Kiner’s development.

The Patriots coach explained that the running back faced a difficult adjustment upon joining New England late in training camp.

Kiner had to learn a different offensive system following his arrival from the Arizona Cardinals, including unfamiliar protections, routes and calls.

Vrabel believes the running back has handled those responsibilities well.

“Corey’s worked really hard,” Vrabel said.

The coach specifically highlighted Kiner’s contributions dating to New England’s Week 6 victory over the New York Jets.

His involvement in the rushing attack and kickoff return game has apparently left a positive impression.

“He’s got great energy,” Vrabel added.

The Patriots coach then expressed hope that Kiner’s duties would continue expanding as the season progresses.

That possibility becomes important with Henderson sidelined indefinitely.

Corey Kiner Has Opportunity to Help Patriots Against Packers

Kiner has demonstrated that he can contribute when New England needs more output.

The former Cincinnati standout has rushed for 189 yards on 42 attempts this season, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

He also has nine kickoff returns for 240 yards, averaging 26.7 yards per return.

During the Patriots’ 24-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 1, Kiner gained 38 yards on seven carries.

His longest run went for 20 yards, providing a look at his ability to generate explosive plays.

New England acquired Kiner from Arizona in August for a 2028 seventh-round draft pick. The move initially appeared to be a minor addition to the team’s running back depth.

However, Henderson’s absence has created an opening for Kiner to assume greater responsibilities behind Rhamondre Stevenson.

Lan Larison gives the Patriots a decent option, although Kiner has more regular-season experience and production.

Vrabel hasn’t promised Kiner a specific workload against Green Bay.

Regardless, the coach’s confidence in his development makes it look like the young running back could become vital as New England works around its injury problems.