Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Makes 3-Part Drake Maye Admission Before Super Bowl Rematch

Mike Vrabel’s latest assessment of Drake Maye centered on something bigger than an offseason mechanical tweak.

The New England Patriots head coach sees a quarterback who has gained command of the offense entering his third season, and Vrabel spelled out that growth in three parts ahead of a Super Bowl rematch with the Seattle Seahawks.

Asked during his press conference for the biggest difference between the Maye who walked off the field after February’s Super Bowl loss and the one preparing to return to Seattle, Vrabel pointed to “more comfort in what we are doing, more command, more understanding.”

That progression carries significance for New England.

Maye established himself as one of the NFL’s most productive quarterbacks in 2025, but the next step involves making life even easier for the other 10 players around him.

Vrabel Sees Drake Maye Taking Greater Control of Patriots Offense

Vrabel expanded on his answer Thursday, explaining that a quarterback’s deeper knowledge of the system can begin to show up in how effectively he helps teammates before the snap.

He referenced getting players lined up correctly, ensuring the formation is legal and managing the timing of motions. Those details may be less visible than a deep completion or scramble, but they’re part of the responsibility Maye carries as New England’s offensive centerpiece.

The Patriots have good reason to expect more from Maye after his breakout second season.

Maye completed 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2025. He led the NFL in completion percentage, passer rating and yards per attempt, earned second-team All-Pro honors and finished second in MVP voting.

His season ultimately ended with a 29-13 Super Bowl loss to Seattle, logging 295 passing yards and two touchdowns in the game, but he also threw two interceptions, lost a fumble and was sacked six times.

Seven months since the loss, Vrabel appears encouraged by the quarterback’s development in the areas that can help New England operate more cleanly around him.

Vrabel explained that as a player’s knowledge grows, the finer details should follow.

Vrabel Adds Context to Maye’s Quick-Release Focus

Maye has also emphasized getting the football out faster, an area Vrabel addressed Thursday.

Vrabel supported the idea while stressing that the timing has to match the design of the play. Route depth, route location and the concept itself all influence how quickly a quarterback can deliver the football.

“There are times when the ball can come out quick,” Vrabel said, adding that other concepts naturally require more time.

That distinction matters after Maye absorbed 47 sacks during the 2025 regular season and another 21 across four playoff games. Seattle accounted for six of those postseason sacks in the Super Bowl.

A faster trigger could help in certain situations, but Vrabel’s larger message suggested the Patriots are looking for precision rather than speed for speed’s sake. Maye has an extra year of experience in the system, a full offseason behind him and a clearer understanding of what New England needs from him before the snap.

The Patriots will get an measuring stick when they open the season at Seattle on Sept. 9.

For Maye, the setting brings him back to the opponent that ended New England’s 2025 run — and surfaces an occasion to prove the doubters wrong.