The New England Patriots may know when quarterback Drake Maye will return from his ankle injury, but they haven’t truly revealed the news yet.

Head coach Mike Vrabel still didn’t close the door on seeing him again this season, though.

Vrabel discussed Maye’s outlook during a Patriots All Access interview with Scott Zolak, offering a brief viewpoint of the quarterback’s expected absence.

“I think he’s going to be unavailable for the short time and we’ll see how that goes down the road,” Vrabel said.

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The remark leaves Maye’s longer-term status undetermined.

What does “short time” mean exactly?

The update arises amid reports that the 24-year-old could miss a big stretch with a serious ankle injury.

Mike Vrabel Not Ruling Out Drake Maye Return

Maye suffered the injury during New England’s 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions on November 15 in Munich, Germany.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson brought Maye down from behind during the Patriots’ opening possession. Maye left the game and did not return.

The quarterback remained in Germany for further medical evaluation while his teammates traveled home.

On November 16, The Associated Press reported that Maye would be sidelined indefinitely with a right ankle injury. The report also said New England was determining whether surgery would be necessary.

Vrabel declined to confirm the severity of the injury during his Monday news conference.

“I wouldn’t imagine him being available when we come out of the bye,” Vrabel said, according to the team’s official transcript.

His latest comments provide little certainty about how many games Maye will miss.

The coach’s reference to a short-term absence leaves open the possibility of a return later in the season. However, he offered no projected date or indication that Maye had received medical clearance.

What’s New England’s Future Without Drake Maye?

New England ambles into its bye week with a 5-5 record after losing two consecutive games.

The Patriots return to action against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 29, when backup quarterback Tommy DeVito appears likely to start.

DeVito replaced Maye against Detroit and completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Vrabel acknowledged Monday that the performance wasn’t good enough but expressed confidence in DeVito’s ability to improve.

“I have a lot of confidence in Tommy,” Vrabel said. “I know his toughness is going to be through the charts, and his competitiveness will be exactly what we need.”

The Patriots also have rookie quarterback Behren Morton on their practice squad.

Maye’s absence threatens to further complicate a season that has already slipped from New England’s control.

The Patriots have lost three of their past four games. Now they must try to steady their offense without their starting quarterback.

All in all, Maye returning before the season ends stays unanswered for now.