Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Responds to Question About Players Buying In

The New England Patriots still believe in Mike Vrabel’s message, the coach says.

They just aren’t carrying it out.

Vrabel made that distinction when asked whether his words were getting through to his team following Sunday’s 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich.

“It just doesn’t get executed,” Vrabel said in a clip shared by WEEI. “I don’t feel like they don’t believe me or think that what I’m saying is something that’s gonna help us win. I don’t doubt that.”

New England enters its bye week at 5-5, with consecutive losses and an injured starting quarterback. Vrabel’s answer puts the focus on what happens once the ball snaps.

Mike Vrabel Says Everyone Shares the Blame

Vrabel’s confidence in his players’ belief came with a blunt response about who owns the failures.

“Who’s gonna finger point? Everybody’s at blame.”

That includes the head coach. In his postgame news conference, according to the team’s transcript, Vrabel accepted fault for the past two defeats.

“We’ve gotten beat two weeks in a row. That starts with me,” he said.

He outlined problems throughout the lineup, namely running the ball, protecting the quarterback, catching passes, tackling and getting off the field on third down. He wanted special teams to supply momentum, too.

Vrabel also said the Patriots knew Detroit would chase plays downfield and help push receivers for extra yards. He had stressed that point repeatedly before kickoff.

The warning didn’t prevent the Lions from imposing their game.

Nevertheless, his remarks put coaches and players under the same demand of turning the preparation into something that holds up on Sunday.

Patriots Enter Bye With Problems Beyond Drake Maye’s Injury

Drake Maye left with an ankle injury on New England’s opening possession. His exit hurt an offense that had driven 70 yards for a field goal.

But the defense had its own problems.

Detroit finished with 494 total yards, including 191 on the ground. Jahmyr Gibbs gained 252 yards from scrimmage and scored twice.

The Patriots have now lost three of their past four games. Their next matchup comes Nov. 29 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The bye gives New England time to assess injuries and address mistakes.

All things considered, though, it also leaves Vrabel with a harder task than finding the right words.