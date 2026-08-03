Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Faces Pressure After Future Hall of Famer Speaks Out on Russini

The controversy surrounding New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel had started to move behind training camp and the coming season.

Aaron Rodgers brought it back Monday.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback questioned the limited attention ESPN and other outlets had given the offseason controversy involving Vrabel and former NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

Rodgers called it a “major scandal” and raised the possibility of leaks, tampering and conflicts involving NFL awards voting.

Rodgers didn’t provide evidence that a league transaction, report or award vote had been compromised.

His comments did place Vrabel’s conduct back into the national conversation as the Patriots try to build on a Super Bowl season.

Rodgers Reopens Vrabel Controversy

Rodgers addressed the subject while criticizing ESPN’s editorial priorities.

He referenced a former network employee who covered the NFL “at the highest level” and questioned why the story received so little attention.

“You have literally an individual that maybe used to work at ESPN, that covers our league at the highest level, and there’s a major scandal and it’s just like nobody can [expletive] talk about it,” Rodgers said. “What are we even doing here?”

When one of McAfee’s co-hosts argued that personal lives should remain personal, Rodgers shifted toward potential professional conflicts.

“I understand, but if it’s affecting certain things, if there’s leaks going on, if there’s tampering going on, if that person is also an MVP voter and a Coach of the Year voter,” Rodgers said.

The league said in April that it was not investigating Vrabel’s behavior.

The controversy began after photographs of Vrabel and Russini at an Arizona resort were published in April.

Both initially issued statements disputing the public interpretation of the images.

Russini later resigned from The Athletic after the publication opened an internal review.

Vrabel said he had taken accountability for actions that caused a distraction, then stepped away for the final day of the NFL draft to begin counseling and spend time with his family.

“We never want our actions to negatively affect the team,” Vrabel said in April. “We never want to be the cause of a distraction.”

Patriots Play Can Determine How Long Story Lingers

Vrabel has already shown that he can command a football team through demanding circumstances.

The Patriots improved from 4-13 to 14-3 in his first season, won the AFC and reached Super Bowl LX before losing to the Seattle Seahawks.

That success provides Vrabel room that most coaches wouldn’t have after a turbulent offseason.

They are being measured against the growth or regression of Drake Maye and the expectation that last season represented the beginning of a sustained run.

Winning would move Rodgers’ comments on the back burner.

Losing would ramp up the heat.

A poor season wouldn’t prove the controversy affected the team, and there is no public evidence that it has.

There would have to be two subpar seasons in a row, which isn’t likely at the moment with the talent on the team.

The main way for New England to separate the two stories is to win.

If the Patriots stumble, the controversy will be waiting for them.