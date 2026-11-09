Patriots Give Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Update as MRI Looms

The New England Patriots are still waiting for answers on Rhamondre Stevenson after the running back suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Head coach Mike Vrabel had little information on Monday, November 9, as New England continued evaluating several injured players.

“We’re wearing out the MRIs this morning,” Vrabel said, according to Boston Herald reporter Doug Kyed.

Vrabel confirmed that the team had no update on Stevenson’s condition. His remarks leave the running back’s availability uncertain ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions in Munich.

Mike Vrabel Has No Answers on Rhamondre Stevenson’s Knee

Stevenson left Sunday’s game late in the third quarter after suffering the injury on a 6-yard reception.

The 28-year-old remained on the ground before jogging to the sideline. He entered the medical tent and later went to the locker room.

New England ruled him out shortly afterward.

Stevenson had rushed six times for 32 yards and caught three passes for 46 yards before exiting. His afternoon included a 30-yard touchdown reception from Drake Maye in the second quarter.

Following the loss, Vrabel declined to speculate about the injury’s severity.

“He wasn’t able to return,” Vrabel said, per the Patriots’ official postgame transcript. “I’m not sure the extent of what it is.”

Monday’s remarks brought no further clarity.

Stevenson had previously dealt with a knee injury following New England’s October 4 victory over the Buffalo Bills. He returned to action the following week, although there is no indication the latest injury involves the same issue.

Patriots Face Backfield Issues Ahead of Lions Matchup

Stevenson’s iffy status comes at a tough time for New England’s running back room.

TreVeyon Henderson missed Sunday’s game because of an illness that required hospitalization. The second-year running back has been receiving medical care following unexplained neurological symptoms.

The Patriots haven’t set a timetable for his return.

That leaves Corey Kiner and Lan Larison as New England’s other healthy options if Stevenson cannot play.

Kiner scored his first NFL touchdown late in Sunday’s loss. Larison also received playing time after Stevenson departed.

According to Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar, Stevenson played 38 offensive snaps before leaving, compared with 10 for Kiner and 13 for Larison.

The Patriots also lost offensive lineman Ben Brown, cornerback Carlton Davis III and other contributors to injuries during the defeat.

New England enters Week 10 at 5-4 and have a short preparation period before traveling overseas.