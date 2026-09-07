Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Speaks out on X-Factor in 2026 Season Opener vs. Seahawks

Facing the Seattle Seahawks anywhere is a difficult matchup. But Wednesday, the New England Patriots will try to knock off the defending Super Bowl champions immediately after they raise their Super Bowl LX championship banner in Seattle.

That will bring extra energy to an already loud Lumen Stadium. To overcome that, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel stressed to reporters Monday that starting fast will be key.

But Vrabel also indicated there’s any even more important x-factor to the 2026 season opener than starting fast.

“We can say we have to get off to a good start,” Vrabel told reporters Monday. “But then on the other hand, I would say, what do we do if we don’t? Do we just take out stuff and go home? Or do we compete? Do we fight? Do we fight through adversity?

“Throughout the season, there are going to be some things that we really do not want to have happen that happen. There’s going to be a turnover. There’s going to be an X play; there’s going to be something…

“So yes, we want to start fast. We always do. But also, there is going to have to be some sort of response to our actions and how do we keep our composure and how do we come back and compete to find ways to win.”

Patriots Meeting Seahawks in Super Bowl Rematch

Getty New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed a key factor for the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

If history is an indication of anything, the Patriots won’t just be battling the Seahawks excellent roster Wednesday night. Beating a defending Super Bowl champion the night they raise the championship banner is very difficult.

Since the 2014 NFL season opener, road teams facing the prior year’s Super Bowl winner in the opening primetime matchup are 3-8. Notably, two of those victories have come in the past five years. But even still, away squads remain 2-3 in these games since 2021.

Over the last 12 seasons, the opening game has been a Super Bowl rematch once. That was in 2016 when the Denver Broncos hosted the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos, the defending champions that year, won by a point.

A lot of these primetime season openers have been close but with the defending champions still winning. The home crowd could have been a factor in several of the contests.

As a former player, Vrabel might understand the dynamics of the season opener championship banner game more than most. He played in two primetime banner-raising games with the Patriots in 2004 and 2005.

Of course, Vrabel was on the defending champion side — not the road team trying to spoil the party, as the Patriots will be aiming to do Wednesday.