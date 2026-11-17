The New England Patriots have a bundle of criticism since their 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Much of it has centered on head coach Mike Vrabel, who was filmed drinking beer with fans in Munich the night before the game.

Former Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh thinks that reproval has gone too far.

During Monday’s episode of “PREGAME: A Speakeasy Show,” Houshmandzadeh defended Vrabel’s decision to enjoy a beer before facing Detroit.

He questioned why anyone expected an NFL coach to spend every waking moment preparing for a game.

T.J. Houshmandzadeh Defends Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel

Houshmandzadeh had no patience for those questioning Vrabel’s preparation.

“You not studying film the night before the game … The man has a life. Wtf are you talking about?” Houshmandzadeh said.

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The former Bengals star made his position clear. He saw nothing wrong with Vrabel spending time with fans, even with an important game less than 24 hours away.

The backlash began Saturday, Nov. 14, when video surfaced of Vrabel tapping a keg at a Munich beer hall.

Vrabel poured himself a beer before raising his glass with Patriots supporters.

“Thank you for your support, go Pats, let’s raise a glass to everybody,” Vrabel told the crowd.

The celebration drew criticism from fans who questioned the timing, especially after New England’s 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers the previous week.

Sunday’s result only added to that scrutiny.

Regardless, Houshmandzadeh rejected the idea that a coach having a beer with fans should equate to poor commitment.

Patriots Have Stern Self-Examination After Lions Loss

The Patriots had problems on the field that went well beyond Vrabel’s Saturday night.

Detroit held New England to just 151 total yards while recording five sacks. Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 99 receiving yards.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye suffered an ankle injury during the opening possession and never returned.

Backup Tommy DeVito completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

New England dropped to 5-5 with its second consecutive loss.

Vrabel acknowledged the team’s problems during his postgame press conference.

The coach pointed to missed tackles, poor execution and the team’s inability to sustain drives. He also stressed the need for improvement heading into the bye week.

The Patriots have now surrendered 80 points across their last two games.

Those numbers give Vrabel a lot to respond to. But Houshmandzadeh sees a obvious line in the sand between criticizing a coach’s performance and thinking enjoy a beer destroyed his winning chances.