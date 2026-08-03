Patriots’ Milton Williams Reveals Hilarious Gabe Jacas Team-Meeting Situation

Rookie Gabe Jacas waited through a late contract agreement and a gradual return from a knee procedure before joining the New England Patriots on the practice field.

Once the second-round pick finally joined the action, his teammates made sure he worked for his introduction, too.

Milton Williams revealed Monday that head coach Mike Vrabel has repeatedly called Jacas to the front of team meetings. Instead of giving the standard rookie performance, Jacas has been asked to announce his name, school, signing bonus and name, image and likeness earnings.

“He went up there about five times,” Williams said in a clip shared by Patriots on CLNS. “They booed him the first four.”

The room appears to have found its favorite new target.

The teasing also arrived as Jacas began turning a delayed start into one of the more interesting developments of New England’s training camp.

Jacas Gets the Full Patriots Rookie Treatment

Williams delivered the story with a laugh, presenting the repeated trips to the front of the meeting room as an example of Vrabel keeping a rookie uncomfortable.

Jacas has given the group additional material since reaching the field.

The 22-year-old made his training camp debut Saturday after coming off the non-football injury list.

During an individual drill, he knocked over outside linebackers coach Mike Smith while working through contact.

CLNS Media reported that Smith responded Monday by bringing Jacas down onto a pad and throwing a few playful punches.

The exchange fit the same theme as the meeting-room boos.

Jacas entered camp behind the rest of the roster, but he has required little time to become part of the daily back-and-forth.

His late arrival followed an unusual opening to his first NFL summer, but he eventually agreed to a four-year contract worth approximately $8.7 million, including a $2.76 million signing bonus, per Pats Pulpit’s breakdown of the deal.

New England initially placed him on the non-football injury list. He passed his physical before Saturday’s practice, participated on a limited basis and reached another marker Monday.

Jacas Starts Giving Patriots More to Discuss on Field

The Patriots listed Jacas as a full participant for the first time during Monday’s indoor practice, which centered on short-yardage and red-zone work.

The team’s training camp recap confirmed the rookie’s increased workload, while CLNS Media reported that he took several 11-on-11 snaps and won his lone one-on-one rep with speed.

It’s clear Jacas is no longer a rookie watching practice while teammates prepare without him.

He is beginning the process of earning a role in a defense that invested the No. 55 overall pick to get him.

The Patriots traded up eight spots for Jacas after he produced 11 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss and 41 pressures during his final season at Illinois.

His 27 career sacks ranked second in school history.

Jacas described New England as the right fit on draft night and said the team’s approach represented “my kind of football.”

Vrabel’s program has already supplied the physical work and the public needling that come with entering an NFL locker room.

Williams and the rest of the room may continue to make Jacas repeat his financial introduction.

The rookie has a one way to end the boos now.

Keep stacking practices, and give the Patriots something else to talk about.