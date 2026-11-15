Patriots’ $104 Million Star Blasts Munich Field After Drake Maye, Aidan Hutchinson Injuries

The New England Patriots left Germany with more than a 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 15.

They also left with an injured quarterback and questions about the playing surface.

Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams criticized the field at Munich’s Allianz Arena after Drake Maye and Lions star Aidan Hutchinson suffered injuries during the same first-quarter play.

Williams went as far as suggesting the injuries could end both players’ seasons.

“Two top players in this league, probably got season-ending injuries playing on that (field). It was bad,” Williams said, per Boston Herald reporter Andrew Callahan.

Williams later clarified that he did not know the extent of Maye’s injury. Neither player’s injury has been confirmed as season-ending.

Milton Williams Blames Munich Field for Patriots, Lions Injuries

The trouble began on New England’s opening possession.

Hutchinson sacked Maye on third down at Detroit’s 15-yard line. The Patriots quarterback injured his right ankle on the tackle and limped off the field.

Hutchinson then jumped to celebrate the sack but landed awkwardly, injuring his right knee.

Both players went to their respective locker rooms and were eventually ruled out.

Williams believed the field played a role, though there has been no confirmation that the playing surface caused either injury.

The defensive tackle also made clear that he wasn’t blaming New England’s defeat on the conditions.

“But like I said, I ain’t making no excuses,” Williams said. “(The Lions) executed. They played on the same field we did, and they executed and made more plays than we did. Give them credit.”

Detroit improved to 7-2 with the victory, while New England fell to 5-5.

Patriots Await Drake Maye Injury Update After Loss

Maye completed three of four passes for 48 yards before exiting. He also rushed for 11 yards.

Backup quarterback Tommy DeVito replaced him and finished with 81 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel had no firm answer about Maye’s condition afterward.

“We’ll have to get some more tests run,” Vrabel said, according to the Associated Press.

The Patriots have some time to assess the damage. New England walks into its Week 11 bye before facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 29, a break that could prove valuable for Maye, depending on what further testing reveals.

Williams’ comments, meanwhile, add more worries to a tough afternoon in Munich.

The Patriots lost their quarterback, lost the game and returned home with uncertainty around one of their most critical players.