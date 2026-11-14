Patriots Urged to Sign 4-Time 1,000-Yard RB Amid Injury Concerns

The New England Patriots could turn to a former Pro Bowl running back as injuries continue to thin their backfield.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Najee Harris, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards in four straight seasons, has been named a potential fit for New England.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton identified the 28-year-old as an option in a November 12 article examining available free agents following the NFL trade deadline.

The suggestion comes with TreVeyon Henderson ruled out against the Detroit Lions and Rhamondre Stevenson nursing a knee injury.

Harris remains unsigned after the New York Giants released him on October 20.

Patriots Named Potential Landing Spot for Najee Harris

Moton believes Harris could give New England a proven piece between the tackles while the team waits for its injured backs to return.

“Harris could be an asset to a team that needs a short-yardage tailback,” Moton wrote.

The analyst pointed to Harris’ size and ability to gain tough yards in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

He also suggested Harris could serve as New England’s No. 2 running back behind Corey Kiner.

Harris spent his first four NFL seasons with Pittsburgh, rushing for 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns. He earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie in 2021.

His career has taken a tough turn since leaving the Steelers.

Harris signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025 but suffered a torn Achilles tendon after three games.

He joined the Giants in August 2026, though his return brought forth little success. Harris managed 99 rushing yards on 31 carries across five games.

New York released him shortly after he expressed frustration with his limited workload.

The former first-round pick would arrive in New England with questions about his explosiveness. His experience, however, could make him a solid depth addition.

Patriots Have RB Uncertainty Ahead of Lions Matchup

New England doesn’t have Henderson, who remains sidelined by illness, vs. Detroit on Sunday.

Stevenson, meanwhile, suffered a knee injury against the Green Bay Packers on November 8.

He returned to limited practice participation Thursday and Friday, giving him a chance to play despite initial concerns about his availability.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel commended Stevenson’s determination while discussing the injury.

“We’re always looking for guys that are looking for ways in as opposed to ways out,” Vrabel said, according to The Boston Globe.

Even if Stevenson plays, the Patriots still have questions about their depth.

Kiner has impressed in limited action, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, according to the Patriots’ official website. Lan Larison and practice-squad running back Terrell Jennings provide additional options.

Harris would bring more starting experience than either young reserve.

There has been no reported contact between Harris and New England. As of now, the connection is an analyst’s suggestion.

With a Week 11 bye approaching, the Patriots have time to assess their backfield before deciding whether veteran help is necessary.