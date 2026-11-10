Patriots’ Former 150-Point Player Cut Loose After Nine Games

The New England Patriots have seen a recognizable player lose his job midway through the 2026 NFL season.

Former Patriots kicker Nick Folk is being released by the Atlanta Falcons following a difficult nine-game stretch.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday, Nov. 10 that Atlanta is parting ways with the 42-year-old veteran after he converted just 13 of his 18 field-goal attempts this season.

“Jake Moody is the new kicker in Atlanta,” Schultz wrote.

Sources: The #Falcons are releasing K Nick Folk, who was 13/18 on FGs this season. Jake Moody is the new kicker in Atlanta. https://t.co/Iqi0PKghTu pic.twitter.com/l4R6jsc0Si — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 10, 2026

The decision ends Folk’s brief run with the Falcons, who signed him during the offseason following his strong 2025 campaign with the New York Jets.

It also breaks up a previous Patriots special teams pairing. Folk had reunited with former New England punter Jake Bailey in Atlanta this season.

Former Patriots Kicker Nick Folk Released Amid Struggles

Folk’s departure comes after his field-goal percentage dropped to 72.2% through nine games.

According to NFL statistics, the veteran made just one of four attempts from 50 yards or farther this season.

His struggles continued Sunday, Nov. 8, when he missed one of two field goals during Atlanta’s 34-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The numbers stand in sharp contrast to his previous three seasons.

Folk made 28 of 29 field goals with the Jets in 2025, finishing with a 96.6% success rate. He converted 21 of 22 attempts with Tennessee in 2024 and 29 of 30 in 2023.

Atlanta is turning to Jake Moody, whom the Falcons are signing from the Baltimore Ravens‘ practice squad, according to Schultz.

Moody made a 53-yard field goal for Baltimore on Sunday before Atlanta moved to add him to its active roster.

Folk’s release leaves the veteran searching for a new home in his 19th NFL season.

Nick Folk Was a Reliable Weapon During Patriots Tenure

Folk spent four seasons with New England from 2019 through 2022, becoming one of the team’s most dependable specialists.

He converted 108 of 121 field-goal attempts during that period, good for an 89.3% success rate.

His finest season came in 2021, when he made 36 of 39 attempts and scored 150 points. He also established a franchise record with 36 consecutive made field goals.

The Patriots eventually traded Folk to the Tennessee Titans in August 2023 for a seventh-round draft pick.

New England now has second-year kicker Andy Borregales, who has experienced his own struggles this season.

Borregales has converted 10 of 13 field-goal attempts in 2026, although head coach Mike Vrabel expressed confidence in him following a missed 40-yard attempt against Miami on Nov. 1.

“We have to make our kicks,” Vrabel said.

There has been no reported indication that New England plans to pursue Folk.

Currently, the veteran’s setback marks a sharp turn from the consistency that once made him a trusted piece of the Patriots’ special teams unit.