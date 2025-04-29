The Patriots’ Offensive Line Had to Change — Here’s How They Did It

Last season, the New England Patriots’ offensive line was a weekly problem disguised as a position group. They allowed a league-worst QB pressure rate and finished 25th in rushing yards before contact. It was no secret heading into the offseason that the Patriots needed to gut and rebuild the unit.

Over four months, New England added eight new linemen and said goodbye to five from last year’s battered bunch. Now, with free agency and the draft behind them, the Patriots have a much clearer picture of what their line will look like come training camp.

Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub points out that “the upside of the group is higher at this point on the calendar than it was at the same point in recent seasons.” Here’s how it shakes out across the board.

Breaking Down the New Patriots Offensive Line

Guard

At left guard, the job feels wide open. Layden Robinson, Cole Strange, and Sidy Sow headline the competition. Robinson got the most recent look late last season, but the team clearly isn’t married to him as the long-term answer. Sow, primarily a right guard in 2023, could slide left, and Strange could bounce between center and guard depending on how things play out. Don’t sleep on UDFA Jack Conley either, who’ll fight for a depth role.

On the right side, things are steadier. Mike Onwenu is finally expected to stick at right guard after years of being shuffled around. Barth notes the Patriots “should benefit from Onwenu being able to focus on one spot for the first time in his career.” Whoever loses the left guard battle could slot in behind him for depth.

Center

David Andrews’ release officially ended an era, and in his place, the Patriots brought in Garrett Bradbury and rookie Jared Wilson. Wilson comes in raw but athletic, with serious upside if he can develop fast. Bradbury brings six seasons of starting experience, but his contract isn’t exactly locking him in — minimal guarantees make him vulnerable. The Patriots are hopeful he can keep making all-time plays like this from three seasons ago.

Garrett Bradbury still has one of the most athletic plays I've ever seen on a Football Field https://t.co/uDDzGUDjQE — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) March 18, 2025

Cole Strange and Ben Brown linger as emergency depth options, but the battle between Bradbury and Wilson will be the real story of training camp. Even if Bradbury wins out initially, Wilson’s long-term future at the position feels inevitable.

Tackle

The biggest move the Patriots made all offseason was at left tackle, drafting LSU All-American Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick. He’ll be thrown into the fire immediately, taking over for a group that ranked near the bottom of the league last year. Behind him, expect Vederian Lowe and rookie Marcus Bryant to scrap for the swing tackle job.

Right tackle got a major upgrade too, with the addition of veteran Morgan Moses. Moses is locked in for now, but at 34, he’s not a long-term answer. Caedan Wallace, who struggled with injuries last year, could have a second chance to develop into a future starter. Demontrey Jacobs and Marcus Bryant also figure into the depth conversation.

Overall, the Patriots’ line feels sturdier, deeper, and a lot more competitive than it did heading into 2024. But make no mistake — how quickly rookies like Campbell and Wilson adapt will determine just how far this group can go.