Patriots Primed to Build Vrabel’s Vision With Day 3 Draft Haul

After lighting up Day 2 with three offensive picks, the New England Patriots are likely to flip the script for Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft with a focus on defense.

On Friday, the Patriots made significant additions to Drake Maye’s roster, including Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, Washington State receiver Kyle Williams, and athletic interior lineman Jared Wilson. As Evan Lazar of Patriots.com writes, “The two skill players selected will bring much-needed explosiveness to the Patriots offense.” But the offense-heavy haul leaves one obvious priority heading into Saturday: reloading a defense that desperately needs fresh blood.

With six picks left, EVP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf signaled a clear pivot. Expect New England to hammer away at edge rusher, safety, and possibly linebacker, trying to infuse Mike Vrabel’s defense with more toughness and speed. As Lazar notes, “The Patriots want to play an aggressive brand of defense,” and Day 3 offers the perfect blueprint to get it done.

Three names to watch: Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer, a relentless pass-rusher who “fits the culture Vrabel is trying to build in New England,” according to Lazar. Texas tight end Gunnar Helm, a reliable target who could double as a safety valve for Maye. And Texas defensive end Barryn Sorrell, an explosive, high-motor defender built for the Patriots’ new aggressive identity.

Sawyer plays with the kind of old-school edge Vrabel once brought as a player, while Sorrell’s freakish athleticism and bruising power scream upside. Helm, meanwhile, has drawn comparisons to current Pats TE Hunter Henry — making him a potential steal if he slips into the later rounds.

After stacking the offense, Saturday is all about finding defenders who match the tone Vrabel wants to set. If New England can pull a few defensive gems out of Day 3, this draft could be the true turning point they’ve been chasing for what feels like forever.