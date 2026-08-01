Patriots’ Third-Round Pick, UDFA Get ‘First Crack’ at Tight End Role at Training Camp

The New England Patriots lost the player expected to serve as their No. 2 tight end before training camp began.

Their response is developing into one of the more encouraging stories of the summer.

Third-round pick Eli Raridon and undrafted rookie Tanner Arkin have emerged as the leading young options behind Hunter Henry.

Head coach Mike Vrabel made clear before Saturday’s practice that New England plans to give its current group an opportunity before deciding whether another addition is necessary.

“Those guys are the ones who have the first crack at it,” Vrabel said this morning. “We’ll keep looking at who we see available, who can help us.”

The second part keeps the door open for an outside move.

The first gives Raridon, Arkin and the other tight ends on the roster a chance to close it.

Julian Hill’s season-ending injury created the opening. N

ew England signed Hill to a three-year, $15 million contract during the offseason, but he went down during organized team activities. Hill was expected to handle a significant role behind Henry after joining the Patriots in March.

The Patriots entered camp with Henry as the starter and several unproven candidates competing behind him.

Early looks suggest they may have enough to build around.

Raridon Is Taking Control of Patriots’ TE2 Job

Raridon has been the most visible member of the competition.

The No. 95 overall pick has worked as the second tight end and received regular opportunities with the starting offense.

His production has also increased as camp has moved into padded practices.

Raridon caught a touchdown from Drake Maye to begin Friday’s 7-on-7 period and finished the session with four receptions, via Pats Pulpit’s practice recap. He has shown the size and movement ability that made him an intriguing third-round selection.

Vrabel had already pointed to the rookie’s willingness to learn when asked about his progress earlier in camp.

He said Raridon was adjusting to a new offense, a new scheme and the speed of the NFL while encouraging him to play faster and allow the coaches to correct the details.

The Patriots knew Raridon might need time.

He caught 32 passes for 482 yards during his final season at Notre Dame and ran a 4.62-second 40-yard dash, but tight end often requires a demanding transition into the NFL.

Hill’s injury accelerated the timeline.

New England used two or more tight ends on 29.6% of its offensive snaps last season, and its No. 2 option played nearly half the offensive snaps.

That leaves a meaningful role available if Raridon proves he can handle the blocking assignments along with his work in the passing game.

So far, he is moving in that direction.

Arkin Gives New England a Different Kind of Option

Arkin’s emergence has been quieter, although his skill set could be equally important to the final depth chart.

The 6-foot-4, 262-pound rookie built his reputation as a blocker at Illinois.

The Patriots’ official tight end preview described him as a player who was frequently used like an extra offensive lineman at the point of attack. That background gives him a unswerving route to the roster as a short-yardage blocker and special teams contributor.

Pats Pulpit also identified Arkin as the top blocking specialist in the tight end room after New England’s first four camp practices.

He had also received significant first-team work earlier in camp, an encouraging sign for a player who went undrafted in April.

Arkin can help without matching Raridon’s receiving production.

His strongest path involves filling the physical role Hill was expected to occupy while Raridon develops into Henry’s primary backup and another target for Maye.

C.J. Dippre could still rejoin the competition after opening camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The good news is there appears to be less pressure to make an immediate move.

Raridon is earning a larger role, and Arkin is showing why New England brought him in after the draft.

The Patriots will keep looking for help as per Vrabel’s comment, but their young tight ends are looking good already in Foxborough.