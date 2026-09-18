Patriots RB Back From Injury, Set For First Start of the Season

The New England Patriots had an opening game to forget last Wednesday against the Seattle Seahawks, losing 13-10 to what was a Drew Lock-led team for almost the entirety of the game.

The smothering Seahawks’ offense broadly shut down New England’s formerly excellent offense of last season. But the good news for the Patriots is that Week 2 will see the return of one of their more dynamic offensive weapons, second year running back TreVeyon Henderson.

The Ohio State product was recovering from an ankle injury that kept him out of Week 1, but after being a full participant in practice Wednesday to Friday, the second round pick will suit up on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

TreVeyon Henderson Set to Play in Week 2 V.S. Pittsburgh

“Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson, a full participant at practice each day this week, will make his season debut Sunday against the Steelers”, The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported on Friday.

In other team news, offensive tackle Demetrious Crownover is out, and IOL Ben Brown, cornerback Carlton Davis III, and outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones are all questionable with knee, neck and foot injuries to play this weekend.

How Will Henderson and Stevenson Split Time on Offense?

Henderson will be expected to split time in the backfield with veteran Rhamondre Stevenson, who took the lions‘ share of the carries against Seattle.

The 23-year old initially got his first major opportunity to shine in Week 9 when Stevenson was ruled out with a toe injury, and he took the chance in style – highlighted by a Week 10 performance that saw him put 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

When Stevenson returned, the now-28-year old still took the majority of offensive snaps, although Henderson’s overall usage rate and production maintained on an upward trajectory.

With WR1 A.J. Brown landing on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain against Seattle, and new free agent addition Romeo Doubs having a horrible debut, ensuring strength and depth in the run game will be high priority for head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.