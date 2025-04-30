Patriots Cut Final Super Bowl Link as Coach Vrabel Cleans House

The last thread connecting the Patriots to their dynastic past was cut on Tuesday, when New England released longtime long snapper Joe Cardona. The move closes the book on the team’s most recent Super Bowl era — and further underscores Mike Vrabel’s commitment to reshaping the roster from top to bottom.

Cardona, 33, was the Patriots’ longest-tenured player and the only remaining member of the roster who had suited up in Super Bowl LIII, New England’s 13–3 win over the Rams in 2019. Over 10 seasons, the Navy alum appeared in 160 regular-season games and 13 playoff contests, collecting two rings and earning a reputation as a steady presence in the kicking game. He was drafted in the fifth round back in 2015 — when Tom Brady was still winning MVPs and Bill Belichick still grumbled through pressers.

But his release, while symbolic, wasn’t a shock. New England spent a seventh-round pick on Vanderbilt long snapper Julian Ashby in the 2025 draft, signaling a changing of the guard was on the way.

“There’s symbolism in this one,” writes Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston. “Cardona’s departure marks the official end of the Belichick-Brady era in Foxboro.” He wasn’t just the last link to a championship core — he was also one of the six team captains to start last season. Of that group, only Jabrill Peppers remains on the roster, and his own captaincy was stripped last October when he landed on the Commissioner Exempt List.

Vrabel Wastes No Time Clearing the Deck

Since taking over in January, Vrabel has made it clear the old regime won’t dictate the new direction. Cardona joins a growing list of former staples turned cap casualties, including center David Andrews and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley. New England’s three longest-tenured players now? Kyle Dugger, Mike Onwenu and Anfernee Jennings — all 2020 draft picks.

The #Patriots are releasing long-snapper Joe Cardona, their longest-tenured player, after ten seasons. It marks the end of a great run for the two-time Super Bowl champion out of Navy. New England drafted LS Julian Ashby in the 7th round on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/st9ZA00D6h — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 29, 2025

As the Vrabel era takes root, the Patriots are betting on youth and turnover over familiarity and institutional memory. Whether that gamble works depends on how quickly new leaders step up inside a dramatically reshaped locker room. But for better or worse, the Belichick hangover is officially over.