Patriots Get Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Warning From NFL Insider

The New England Patriots could be without their top two running backs against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 15.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler delivered a new warning about Rhamondre Stevenson on Saturday, Nov. 14, despite the veteran’s efforts to return from a knee injury.

Stevenson suffered the injury against the Green Bay Packers. Initial reports suggested he would miss multiple weeks.

However, the 28-year-old traveled with New England to Germany and returned to practice ahead of Sunday’s game.

Fowler believes the decision is uncertain, with Stevenson pushing to play despite concerns about his knee.

Patriots Could Hold Out Rhamondre Stevenson Against Lions

Fowler reported that Stevenson has told teammates he intends to try to play against Detroit.

The running back’s determination has given him a chance to suit up, although New England could take a more cautious approach.

“This could be a close call,” Fowler said.

The ESPN insider indicated it wouldn’t be a shock if the Patriots ultimately held Stevenson out.

Stevenson missed Wednesday’s practice before returning as a limited participant Thursday and Friday. New England officially listed him as questionable on its final injury report.

That represents progress from the initial outlook following his injury against Green Bay.

Stevenson has rushed for 399 yards and two touchdowns through nine games this season. He has also caught 26 passes for 258 yards and two scores.

His value is more than what appears in the stats. Stevenson remains one of New England’s most trusted pass blockers, giving quarterback Drake Maye protection against opposing blitzes.

The Patriots now have a difficult decision. Playing Stevenson could provide a boost ASAP, but resting him would give his knee more time to recover.

New England has a Week 11 bye following Sunday’s game.

Patriots Have Thin RB Room Without Stevenson

The Patriots have ruled out TreVeyon Henderson against Detroit because of an illness.

Losing Stevenson would leave Corey Kiner and Lan Larison as New England’s primary available running backs.

Kiner could see a much larger workload if Stevenson cannot go.

The rookie has averaged 4.9 yards per carry in some action this season. Patriots.com also credited him with seven runs of at least 10 yards entering Week 10.

But replacing Stevenson’s production would involve more than rushing yards.

The veteran caught a 30-yard touchdown pass against Green Bay before his injury struck. His experience in pass protection also makes him valuable to Maye.

Larison struggled in that department after replacing Stevenson against the Packers, allowing two pressures, according to Patriots.com.

New England could also elevate Terrell Jennings from its practice squad to provide more depth.

At the moment, Stevenson’s status is unresolved. The Patriots take on Detroit at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, with the final inactive list due 90 minutes before kickoff.