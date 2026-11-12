Patriots Announce Encouraging Rhamondre Stevenson Decision Before Lions Game

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was upgraded to limited on Thursday’s injury report, after earlier reports he would miss Sunday’s game in Munich.

Reports had identified Stevenson’s tendon injury as a multiweek problem, so his appearance in Munich reopens the possibility that Stevenson plays against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Patriots listed him as “did not participate” on Wednesday, though they did not rule him out. A day later, he was on the field at FC Bayern Munich’s training facility, working individually off to the side and running footwork drills during a light walkthrough, in video shared by ESPN‘s Mike Reiss.

Stevenson went down on a six-yard reception late in the third quarter of the Nov. 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers, then left for the locker room and did not return. The Patriots lost 45-27.

ESPN‘s Adam Schefter reported the tendon problem does not call for surgery but could cost Stevenson “a short period of time.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport supplied the specifics: a plantaris tendon issue behind the knee, with Stevenson expected to miss “the next few weeks.” That tendon sits behind the knee and extends down toward the Achilles tendon.

Stevenson, who leads the Patriots with 399 rushing yards, was expected to miss the Lions game, the Globe reported Tuesday, citing a league source. New England goes to its bye after Sunday.

Patriots React to Stevenson’s Return to Practice

Quarterback Drake Maye was asked Thursday about Stevenson practicing despite those reports. Maye pointed to “the media not really knowing what they’re talking about a lot of the time,” as quoted by the Boston Herald‘s Andrew Callahan.

Maye added that Stevenson wants to be back for his team, and that the Patriots are trying to make a run before the bye.

“He’s a great player, and he can help us out,” Maye said, as shared by MassLive‘s Mark Daniels.

Receiver DeMario Douglas offered a glimpse of what Stevenson has said privately. Some players in his position would not bother trying, Douglas said, but Stevenson has told him he intends to do whatever he can.

“He’s working. He’s getting better,” Douglas said, as quoted by MassLive on Thursday.

Coach Mike Vrabel has been less forthcoming. On Monday, with the MRI results still pending, Vrabel said, “We’re wearing out the MRIs this morning,” as quoted by NBC Sports Boston.

On Wednesday, Vrabel declined to discuss a possible injured reserve stint and noted the team has few injured reserve return spots left, as quoted by Patriots Wire on Wednesday. Vrabel had no reported comment on the Thursday upgrade as of Thursday afternoon.

Stevenson’s Chances to Play Sunday

Historical data favors a player in Stevenson’s spot, with a catch. Players who are limited on the final practice report play about 71% of the time. A separate nflverse dataset covering 2020 through Week 9 of this season puts players listed questionable with limited participation on the final practice day at 70.5%, across 5,632 cases. Players who did not practice on the final day and were listed questionable play closer to 48% of the time.

Neither figure isolates running backs or tendon injuries. Thursday is not the final day. Friday’s report, and the game designation attached to it, will decide which of those groups Stevenson falls into.

Reiss, in his post, said there is “still a chance he could play on Sunday,” according to 98.5 The Sports Hub‘s Alex Barth.

Whether Stevenson is on the field when the Patriots face the Lions at Allianz Arena will come down to Friday’s report.