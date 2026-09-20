Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson Fumbles Again Before Henderson 39-Yard TD

Aproblem returned at the worst possible time for Rhamondre Stevenson.

The New England Patriots running back lost a fumble on his second touch of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ending a productive opening possession at Gillette Stadium.

The turnover surfaced an uncomfortable reminder after Stevenson coughed up the ball twice in New England’s 21-14 loss to Pittsburgh last season.

“Shades of 2025,” Patriots reporter Zack Cox wrote on X after the early mistake.

New England escaped without allowing points on the ensuing Steelers possession, and TreVeyon Henderson soon supplied a jolt. The second-year speedster broke through a wide lane and raced 39 yards for the game’s first touchdown.

Stevenson Repeats Costly Steelers Mistake

Stevenson’s previous meeting with Pittsburgh became one of his roughest afternoons of 2025. He lost two fumbles as the Patriots committed five turnovers, squandering a game in which they outgained the Steelers 369-203.

His first turnover in that game also came on New England’s opening drive. The second occurred near the goal line, wiping away a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Stevenson did not receive another touch.

The veteran offered a blunt assessment afterward.

“If I can’t hold onto the ball, they don’t need me,” Stevenson said.

Head coach Mike Vrabel supported Stevenson publicly, saying the Patriots needed him and would work to correct the technical flaws. The issue demanded attention because Stevenson had led NFL running backs with seven fumbles in 2024.

He responded well enough to remain central to New England’s offense, finishing last season with 603 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Stevenson then handled the heavier postseason workload as the Patriots advanced to Super Bowl LX.

That rebound made Sunday’s early miscue feel even more jarring. One turnover does not erase his value, though its timing and opponent made it impossible to dismiss as routine.

Stevenson had also carried the backfield while Henderson was sidelined in Week 1. He logged 18 rushing attempts for 51 yards and caught five passes in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Henderson Delivers Quick Counterpunch

Henderson’s answer sharpened the contrast. His 39-yard burst showed the home-run element New England missed when an ankle injury sidelined him for its season-opening loss.

“The TreVeyon Henderson effect,” analyst Taylor Kyles wrote on X, describing the lane and the running back’s acceleration.

CBS analyst J.J. Watt had highlighted that trait shortly before the score.

“Henderson has that home run ability, Jim. He can take any ball anywhere on the field to the house,” Watt said, as shared by NFL on CBS.

Henderson demonstrated that ability repeatedly as a rookie. The 2025 second-round pick led New England with 911 yards and nine rushing touchdowns on 180 carries. His four touchdown runs of at least 50 yards led the NFL.

The Patriots have reasons to keep both backs involved.

Stevenson brings a rugged style and trust in passing situations, while Henderson can transform a routine crease into six points.

Patriots fans will hope Stevenson came shake off his mistakes since it’s the duo together that can truly stress opposing defense.