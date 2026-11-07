Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski Recalls ‘Threw Him Right Out of the Club’ Moment

The New England Patriots honored legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski on Saturday, Nov. 7, and the four-time Super Bowl champion used the occasion to revisit one of his most memorable moments.

During his Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Gronkowski recalled his infamous block against former Indianapolis Colts safety Sergio Brown in 2014.

The 37-year-old had much to say about the play, including a new detail about former head coach Bill Belichick’s reaction.

And he couldn’t resist taking one more shot at Brown, nearly 12 years after their memorable encounter.

Rob Gronkowski Revisits Infamous Colts Play, Reveals Bill Belichick’s Reaction

Gronkowski brought up the incident during Saturday’s ceremony at Patriot Place Plaza in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The former tight end recalled throwing Brown out of bounds during New England’s 42-20 victory over Indianapolis on Nov. 16, 2014.

“I took him and threw him right out of the club, right out of bounds,” Gronkowski said, per Patriots reporter Sophie Weller. “Classic, and even got Bill to smile.”

He then distributed a message to his former opponent.

“And still to this day, that safety has yet to sniff a dance floor. You talk trash to the Gronkster, I’ll teach you a lesson.”

The incident occurred during the fourth quarter as Patriots running back Jonas Gray scored his fourth rushing touchdown.

Gronkowski drove Brown toward the sideline and continued blocking him well beyond the field of play.

Officials penalized the tight end 15 yards for unnecessary roughness.

According to New England Patriots, Gronkowski explained afterward that Brown had spent much of the game talking trash.

The NFL later fined him $8,268 for the incident.

Brown and Gronkowski had previously been teammates in New England during the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

Gronkowski Receives Patriots Hall of Fame Honor

Gronkowski’s most recent words came as the Patriots officially celebrated his place among the franchise’s greatest players.

New England announced the ceremony earlier this week after fans voted him into the team’s Hall of Fame in April.

He becomes the 38th inductee in franchise history.

During nine seasons with the Patriots, Gronkowski recorded 521 receptions, 7,861 receiving yards and 79 receiving touchdowns.

He won three Super Bowls alongside Tom Brady before the pair reunited with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and captured another championship.

The former tight end earned five Pro Bowl selections and four first-team All-Pro honors during his NFL career.

His latest recognition comes during a major weekend in Foxborough.

The Patriots will honor Gronkowski again at halftime of Sunday’s Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Brady will also return to Gillette Stadium, this time as a broadcaster for Fox Sports.

For Gronkowski, Saturday was a chance to celebrate his years in New England. It also gave him an opportunity to remind fans of a block that neither he nor Brown is likely to forget.