Patriots LB Fined $23,882 for Hit That Drew No Flag

The New England Patriots picked up a win over the Miami Dolphins last weekend, but one of their defensive starters will pay a hefty price for a hit during the game.

Linebacker Robert Spillane received a $23,882 fine for unnecessary roughness stemming from New England’s 24-19 victory on Sunday, Nov. 1.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the punishment on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The NFL determined that Spillane improperly used his helmet during the contest. Officials, however, never threw a flag on the play.

Patriots’ Robert Spillane Fined $23,882 for Unpenalized Hit

According to Reiss, the incident occurred with 54 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Spillane escaped an in-game penalty, but the league reached a different conclusion following its review.

The NFL’s official accountability report confirmed the $23,882 fine, listing unnecessary roughness for use of the helmet as the violation.

That amount matches the league’s standard first-offense fine for impermissible helmet use in 2026.

Spillane finished the Dolphins matchup with four combined tackles and two passes defended, per the Patriots’ official statistics.

The 30-year-old has appeared in all eight games this season. He has 47 combined tackles and one forced fumble.

New England’s defense recovered from a difficult first half against Miami, helping the team erase a 13-3 halftime deficit.

The Patriots eventually secured their fifth win of the season, improving to 5-3.

Spillane now faces a financial penalty despite avoiding punishment during the game itself.

Patriots’ Christian Elliss Avoids Fine Despite Penalty

Spillane wasn’t the only New England linebacker involved in a questionable hit against Miami.

Christian Elliss drew an unnecessary roughness penalty late in the second quarter after making contact with Dolphins receiver Malik Washington.

Washington briefly left the field for a medical evaluation before returning to score a touchdown.

The penalty cost New England 15 yards and helped Miami move into scoring position.

However, Reiss confirmed that Elliss did not receive a fine for the incident.

That leaves Spillane as the only Patriots player listed among the league’s Week 8 fines, despite his hit going unpenalized.

Under the NFL’s disciplinary process, officials review every play for possible violations, regardless of whether they called a penalty during the game.

Players can appeal fines and seek a reduction or complete reversal. There has been no public indication that Spillane has filed an appeal.

The punishment comes ahead of New England’s Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Spillane is a serious part of Mike Vrabel’s defense as the Patriots look to build on their latest victory.

The fine has no announced suspension, leaving the linebacker available for Sunday’s game.