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Patriots Rule Out Key Players vs. Lions as OL Concerns Grow

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MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on against the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter of a game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots will be without three players Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

A fourth injury problem has left their offensive line in even worse shape.

Cornerback Carlton Davis III (knee), running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) and center/guard Ben Brown (knee) have been ruled out for the Nov. 15 game in Munich, Germany, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Reiss also reported that offensive lineman Walter Rouse, who replaced Brown at left guard against the Green Bay Packers, is in concussion protocol.

The news leaves head coach Mike Vrabel with more work to do before encountering a Detroit team that holds a 6-2 record.

Patriots Deal With Offensive Line Problem Before Lions Game

Green Bay Packers v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 08: Ben Brown #77 of the New England Patriots is helped off the field during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Brown and Davis both got hit with knee injuries during New England’s Nov. 8 loss to Green Bay.

Brown needed help leaving the field, while Davis received medical attention before heading to the locker room.

Rouse replaced Brown at left guard. But his availability is currently in doubt as well.

New England’s official Wednesday injury report confirmed that Brown and Rouse didn’t practice.

The Patriots have struggled to keep their offensive line healthy throughout the season.

Starting guard Mike Onwenu suffered a season-ending ankle injury in September. Alijah Vera-Tucker later landed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Veteran Greg Van Roten could offer some relief.

Van Roten returned to practice last week after suffering a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve. He remains eligible to be activated before Sunday’s game.

The Patriots listed him as a limited participant Wednesday.

New England must decide how to protect quarterback Drake Maye against a Detroit defense led by Aidan Hutchinson.

Patriots Lose TreVeyon Henderson, Carlton Davis III Against Detroit

TOPSHOT-AMFOOT-SUPERBOWL-PATRIOTS-SEAHAWKS
GettyTOPSHOT – Seattle Seahawks‘ running back #09 Kenneth Walker III holds on to the ball as he collides with New England Patriots’ cornerback #07 Carlton Davis III during Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Henderson’s absence extends an arduous stretch for the second-year running back.

The former Ohio State standout has been sidelined by an illness that previously required hospitalization. He also missed New England’s game against the Packers.

With Rhamondre Stevenson nursing a knee injury, the Patriots could lean heavily on Corey Kiner and Lan Larison in the backfield.

Stevenson didn’t practice Wednesday.

Davis, meanwhile, will miss a game after battling injuries throughout the season.

The veteran cornerback previously battled a neck injury that kept him out of multiple contests. His recent ailment came during the loss to Green Bay.

Rookie Karon Prunty replaced Davis against the Packers, and New England could turn to him again opposite Christian Gonzalez — a tricky assignment against a Lions offense featuring quarterback Jared Goff and receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

Detroit has injury concerns of its own. Goff and St. Brown were limited participants Wednesday, according to the Lions’ injury report.

The Patriots clash vs. Detroit at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 15, before going into their Week 11 bye.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Patriots Rule Out Key Players vs. Lions as OL Concerns Grow

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