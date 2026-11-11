Patriots Rule Out Key Players vs. Lions as OL Concerns Grow

The New England Patriots will be without three players Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

A fourth injury problem has left their offensive line in even worse shape.

Cornerback Carlton Davis III (knee), running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) and center/guard Ben Brown (knee) have been ruled out for the Nov. 15 game in Munich, Germany, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Reiss also reported that offensive lineman Walter Rouse, who replaced Brown at left guard against the Green Bay Packers, is in concussion protocol.

The news leaves head coach Mike Vrabel with more work to do before encountering a Detroit team that holds a 6-2 record.

Patriots Deal With Offensive Line Problem Before Lions Game

Brown and Davis both got hit with knee injuries during New England’s Nov. 8 loss to Green Bay.

Brown needed help leaving the field, while Davis received medical attention before heading to the locker room.

Rouse replaced Brown at left guard. But his availability is currently in doubt as well.

New England’s official Wednesday injury report confirmed that Brown and Rouse didn’t practice.

The Patriots have struggled to keep their offensive line healthy throughout the season.

Starting guard Mike Onwenu suffered a season-ending ankle injury in September. Alijah Vera-Tucker later landed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Veteran Greg Van Roten could offer some relief.

Van Roten returned to practice last week after suffering a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve. He remains eligible to be activated before Sunday’s game.

The Patriots listed him as a limited participant Wednesday.

New England must decide how to protect quarterback Drake Maye against a Detroit defense led by Aidan Hutchinson.

Patriots Lose TreVeyon Henderson, Carlton Davis III Against Detroit

Henderson’s absence extends an arduous stretch for the second-year running back.

The former Ohio State standout has been sidelined by an illness that previously required hospitalization. He also missed New England’s game against the Packers.

With Rhamondre Stevenson nursing a knee injury, the Patriots could lean heavily on Corey Kiner and Lan Larison in the backfield.

Stevenson didn’t practice Wednesday.

Davis, meanwhile, will miss a game after battling injuries throughout the season.

The veteran cornerback previously battled a neck injury that kept him out of multiple contests. His recent ailment came during the loss to Green Bay.

Rookie Karon Prunty replaced Davis against the Packers, and New England could turn to him again opposite Christian Gonzalez — a tricky assignment against a Lions offense featuring quarterback Jared Goff and receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

Detroit has injury concerns of its own. Goff and St. Brown were limited participants Wednesday, according to the Lions’ injury report.

The Patriots clash vs. Detroit at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 15, before going into their Week 11 bye.