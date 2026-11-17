The New England Patriots have been given an unexpected quarterback option following Drake Maye‘s ankle injury.

NBC Sports Boston’s Nick Goss named Russell Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, among five quarterbacks New England could consider with Maye sidelined.

Wilson, 37, stepped away from football in June to join CBS Sports as an analyst. His inclusion raises the question of whether the former Seattle Seahawks star would consider returning to the field.

New England faces that decision after Maye suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday, Nov. 16, that the Patriots fear a fractured ankle, which could end Maye’s season.

Russell Wilson Named Among Patriots’ Quarterback Choices

Goss argued that Wilson’s experience makes him a better option than current Patriots backup Tommy DeVito.

“Wilson wouldn’t resurrect the Patriots’ chances of being a contender this season, but his ability and wealth of experience make him an upgrade over DeVito,” Goss wrote.

Wilson last played for the New York Giants in 2025, completing 58% of his passes for 831 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions across six games.

His previous season with the Pittsburgh Steelers was stronger. Wilson threw 16 touchdowns against five interceptions in 11 appearances during 2024.

The veteran spent his first 10 NFL seasons with Seattle, winning Super Bowl XLVIII and earning nine Pro Bowl selections during that stretch.

However, his playing future remains uncertain.

Wilson announced his move to CBS on June 3, thanking football in a farewell video. He did not explicitly use the word “retirement,” although the announcement was widely treated as the end of his playing career.

Any Patriots pursuit would therefore require Wilson to reverse that decision. No report has indicated that New England has contacted him.

Mike Vrabel Talks Patriots’ QBs in Wake of Maye’s Ailment

As of now, the Patriots have DeVito and rookie Behren Morton available behind Maye.

DeVito struggled after replacing the injured starter Sunday. He completed 12 of 24 attempts for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Head coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged those struggles during his Monday press conference.

“I don’t think it was good enough,” Vrabel said of DeVito’s performance.

Still, Vrabel expressed confidence in the backup’s ability to improve during the bye week.

Asked whether New England would seek outside quarterback help, Vrabel said, “I don’t see that being the case right now.”

He added that the team would discuss its options.

Meanwhile, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Patriots are expected to explore the quarterback market, with former New England backup Jimmy Garoppolo among the possibilities.

Wilson brings far more accomplished action than either current backup. But his broadcasting commitment makes him a less straightforward option.

The Patriots enter their Week 11 bye at 5-5. They face the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 29, and Vrabel has already indicated that Maye is unlikely to be available.