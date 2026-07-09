Patriots’ All-Pro Safety: New England a Top NFL Destination With Drake Maye

Kevin Byard did not have to say much to explain how much has changed for the New England Patriots.

The veteran safety has been around enough good teams, quarterbacks and locker rooms to know when a franchise has the piece that changes everything else.

For New England, that piece is Drake Maye.

“Everybody wants to play in New England because of the quarterback,” Byard said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss who credited a SiriusXM conversation. “And I think when you talk about a successful offense, it all starts with him. So I would definitely say he’s the most important piece, the most important chess piece that we have there.”

That’s a bold claim for a defensive player to say in July. But it says plenty about where the Patriots are now.

For years after Tom Brady left, New England had to sell the program, the history, the coaching and the chance to be part of the rebuild.

Now, the pitch is much easier like when Brady walked the halls of Gillette Stadium: Come play with one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Maye Has Become the Patriots’ New Selling Point

Byard took it a step further when he pointed to what Maye already did last season.

“I mean, you’re talking about a guy that was a runner-up for MVP, possibly could have won it. … He’s an incredible talent,” Byard said. “I think he just has a great command for the offense, for his leadership, he’s breaking down every huddle. He looks phenomenal. He looked phenomenal in the spring.”

The numbers make the praise easier to understand.

Maye sported a 72% completion rate, 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 450 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in 2025. Maye also earned second-team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press.

So it’s not just a teammate trying to boost a teammate’s self-esteem.

Byard has been around the block as a 10-year NFL veteran and has seen his fair share of quarterbacks up close.

Maye carries a $9.99 million cap hit and $4.13 million cash payout in 2026, according to Over The Cap. That is rare team-building oxygen for a quarterback playing at that level.

A team with a quarterback on that kind of deal can be aggressive, and the more praise that goes Maye’s way, the more likely free agents will want to back their bags to head to Foxborough.

Byard’s Praise Says Plenty About the Locker Room

Maye carries himself well as a leader, and Byard noticed that.

“Being around Drake Maye for the first time, he’s such a great personality,” Byard said. “He’s a guy that not only commands the team, commands the locker room, but he’s very personable. You can go and approach him and all that different stuff.”

The job is bigger than throwing on time or making the right protection call.

The quarterback has to pull people with him. He has to be good enough that veterans respect him and steady enough that younger players can follow him.

Maye already seems to be hitting both notes.

ESPN noted earlier this offseason that Romeo Doubs praised Maye as poised, energetic and “all about ball.” Pats Pulpit also reported that Alijah Vera-Tucker and Reggie Gilliam were among the new additions who spoke positively about playing with him.

Maye’s ability, leadership and a strong defense led by Mike Vrabel is just too easy of a sell.