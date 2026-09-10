Patriots-Seahawks National Anthem Sparks Strong Reaction From NFL Fans

After months of waiting, football fans finally had a reason to celebrate on Wednesday.

The 2026 NFL season kicked off Wednesday night at Lumen Field with a Super Bowl LX rematch between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

Seattle won that game 29-13 in a game it dominated thanks to its smothering defense.

Pats quarterback Drake Maye had a rough outing, throwing for 295 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 79.1 passer rating in a losing effort.

Wednesday night, Maye and the rest of the new-look Patriots, who now feature a dynamic 1-2 punch at wide receiver with A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, got their first crack at revenge. But before the game got underway, the national anthem performance had fans buzzing on social media.

Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Delivered a Memorable National Anthem

With all eyes on the only NFL game on, Pearl Jam lead guitarist and Seattle native Mike McCready entertained the sell-out crowd (approximately 68,740 fans) at Lumen Field in Seattle.

McCready delivered an instrumental version of the “Star Spangled Banner” on his custom 3-colorburst Fender Stratocaster. His performance stirred up some strong fan reactions on social media.

“Won’t lie, that is pretty awesome that Mike McCready is performing the National Anthem on his guitar. Best anthem performance ever. What a way to kick off the season!” one fan celebrated.

“A Pearl Jam national anthem to start the season. I could cry,” another exclaimed.

“I’m normally a traditionalist when it comes to the national anthem but that was pretty awesome,” a third fan replied.

“Mike McCready National Anthem before opening kickoff? America is back,” one user wrote.

“Football being back is already a huge win….but to have Mike McCready of @PearlJam LITERALLY kick off the season with his National Anthem was just…I cried. It’s perfect,” another user rejoiced.

Some Fans Weren’t as Thrilled With McCready’s Anthem Performance

While many fans were raving about McCready’s version of the national anthem, there was also a large contingency of fans who thought it could have been better.

They weren’t afraid to voice their frustration on social media.

“What is this NFL? I don’t need, or want, some acoustic/signed version of the U.S. national anthem on Opening Night of the 2026 season. Have somebody sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.’ Save Pearl Jam for another occasion,” Mike McCarthy of Front Office Sports posted.

“Pearl Jam Mike McCready just made a mockery of the National Anthem. He is fine and can play the guitar BUT the first game of the season, he poorly ad-libs the song, no lyrics- just a sign language accompanying him,” one fan protested.

“I can appreciate pearl jam and the art they’ve produced but that might be the single worst rendition of the anthem i’ve ever heard for a moment like that,” another fan replied.

“NO more guitar solo renditions of the national anthem! Singer only!” one user scoffed.

“Guitar player busted out a solo mid national anthem f—— disgusting,” another user wrote.