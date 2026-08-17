New England Patriots Sign 105-Start Veteran After Offensive Line Injury Blow

The New England Patriots are bringing in another reinforcement for an offensive line that has absorbed multiple injuries this preseason.

Veteran guard Greg Van Roten has agreed to terms with New England, KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on August 17.

“Greg Van Roten joins #Patriots per league source as veteran lineman agrees to terms,” Wilson wrote.

Contract details were not immediately reported.

The move comes 11 days after Wilson reported that the Patriots hosted Van Roten for a visit.

New England ultimately circled back to the 36-year-old after its depth along the interior took a pair of hits.

Van Roten brings more experience than the other linemen the Patriots have added recently. The former undrafted free agent has appeared in 144 NFL games with 105 starts, per Pro Football Reference, and has started all 17 regular-season games in each of the past three seasons.

Patriots Add Proven Depth After Multiple OL Injuries

New England’s need for another interior option elevated after Ben Brown succumbed to injury during the Patriots’ 13-13 preseason tie against the Indianapolis Colts.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said Brown would be sidelined for “a few weeks” and indicated the injury would likely keep him out for the remainder of the preseason, via Pats Pulpit.

Brown entered the summer as New England’s top backup on the interior.

The Patriots also placed Andrew Rupcich on season-ending injured reserve. They responded by signing Darrian Dalcourt and Joe Michalski, although neither has appeared in a regular-season NFL game.

Van Roten gives Vrabel a much veteran option behind a starting interior trio of Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jared Wilson and Mike Onwenu.

His ability to line up at guard or center could also be valuable while Brown works his way back.

Van Roten made 15 starts at right guard and two at center for the Giants in 2024.

Van Roten Coming Off Another 17-Start Season

Despite being one of the NFL’s older offensive linemen, Van Roten was a dependable starter in 2025.

He played 1,151 offensive snaps last season, the most among qualified guards tracked by Pro Football Focus. Van Roten earned a 65.4 overall grade and a 70.2 pass-blocking mark, which ranked 22nd among 81 qualified guards.

PFF charged him with 26 pressures and three sacks allowed across the season.

That followed an especially durable 2024 campaign.

The New York Giants noted that Van Roten was their only player who didn’t miss an offensive snap that season, logging 1,125 plays before the team brought him back for 2025.

Van Roten entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Penn in 2012 and has since built a career spanning more than a decade.

His arrival in Foxborough gives New England an experienced alternative at a position where the depth chart has changed quickly since the preseason opener.

With Brown sidelined and Rupcich finished for the season, Van Roten now has an opportunity to slot in as the Patriots’ primary veteran backup along the interior before the regular season begins.