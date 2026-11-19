The New England Patriots have lost two straight games by a combined 43 points.

Talk of Mike Vrabel’s job security has followed.

Colin Cowherd sees no chance that owner Robert Kraft will fire him.

“There is zero chance Mike Vrabel is getting fired,” Cowherd said on Wednesday’s edition of “The Herd”.

Colin Cowherd Points to Robert Kraft’s Spending

The host of “The Herd” thinks the reason Vrabel is safe doesn’t have to do with how Vrabel’s record ends up.

Cowherd believes Kraft won’t want to pay another coach to stay home, calling Kraft a great owner but then offering his view of how people in New England see him as “sneaky cheap.”

Kraft fired Jerod Mayo after one season as head coach. Cowherd said the owner is still paying Mayo and questioned whether he would take on the cost of dismissing Vrabel, too.

“You think he’s gonna write another check for Mike Vrabel not to coach?” Cowherd asked.

That’s Cowherd’s viewpoint of Kraft’s thinking. But Kraft has made no such statement about Vrabel, and Cowherd didn’t cite anyone inside the Patriots organization as the source of his claim.

Kraft announced Mayo’s dismissal after a 4-13 season in 2024. He called it one of the hardest decisions he had made and took responsibility for the team’s direction. He hired Vrabel days later.

Vrabel’s Record Gives Kraft Grounds to Wait

Vrabel led New England to a 14-3 regular season and a Super Bowl appearance in his first year. The Patriots are 5-5 this season, giving him 19 regular season wins in less than two years.

The recent performances have been harsh, as the Patriots looked like a shell of the team that had success earlier in the year. Green Bay beat New England 45-27 on Nov. 8, and Detroit followed with a 35-10 win in Munich on Nov. 15.

Quarterback Drake Maye left the Lions game with an ankle injury.

Cowherd argued that last season’s success boosted expectations for a roster in flux. He placed more pressure on the people assembling that roster than on Vrabel.

If someone who puts together the roster would get the ax, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf may be under the gun.

Because in the end, Kraft would have to dismiss a coach who took the Patriots to the Super Bowl, then pay him to leave while Mayo stays on the books, which likely won’t happen.