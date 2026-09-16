How to Watch Patriots vs. Steelers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The New England Patriots are coming home.

New England will play its 2026 home opener on Sunday, Sept. 20, when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit Gillette Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Patriots will be looking to get into the win column after opening the season with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, comes to Foxborough after beating the Atlanta Falcons in its opener.

For Patriots fans watching from home, the matchup will air on CBS, with several streaming and radio options also available. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Patriots vs. Steelers on Sunday.

What Channel Is Patriots vs. Steelers On?

Patriots vs. Steelers will air on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 20. In the Boston market, the game will be televised locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

CBS is sending a high-profile broadcast crew to New England for the matchup. Jim Nantz will handle play-by-play, with former NFL star J.J. Watt serving as the color analyst. Tracy Wolfson will report from the sidelines.

Here are the key details:

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV: CBS

Local TV: WBZ-TV Channel 4

Announcers: Jim Nantz, J.J. Watt

Sideline reporter: Tracy Wolfson

How to Live Stream Patriots vs. Steelers

Fans will have multiple ways to stream Patriots vs. Steelers, although availability depends on location.

Paramount+ subscribers can stream their live local CBS game on supported devices. That makes Paramount+ an option for viewers in markets where Patriots-Steelers is the CBS game being carried locally.

NFL+ also provides access to live local and primetime regular-season games on supported phones and tablets.

Fans outside the local broadcast area can watch eligible out-of-market Sunday afternoon games through NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available through YouTube and YouTube TV.

International viewers can access NFL games through NFL Game Pass International, subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions.

How to Listen to Patriots vs. Steelers on Radio

Fans who would rather listen to Sunday’s game can find the Patriots’ local radio broadcast on 98.5 The Sports Hub, the flagship station of the Patriots Radio Network.

Bob Socci will call the game alongside former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis.

The game will also receive a national radio broadcast on Sports USA, with Larry Kahn on play-by-play and former Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski providing analysis.

SiriusXM will carry both teams’ broadcasts as well. According to the Patriots’ official game guide, the New England broadcast is available on SiriusXM channel 195 and channel 821 in the SiriusXM app, while Pittsburgh’s broadcast can be heard on channel 264 and channel 826 in the app.

Patriots Set for 2026 Home Opener at Gillette Stadium

Sunday will give the Patriots their first opportunity of the season to play in front of their home crowd at Gillette Stadium.

New England enters the matchup looking to rebound from its season-opening loss to Seattle, while Pittsburgh arrives after starting its season with a victory over Atlanta.

It will also mark the beginning of a challenging stretch for the Patriots, making the home opener an early opportunity to establish some momentum in Foxborough.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Steelers is set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 20, with the game airing on CBS.