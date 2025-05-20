Patriots’ Stefon Diggs Issues Warning Ahead of 2025 NFL Season

The last time a Patriots receiver was in front of a camera telling viewers to bring popcorn was a little more than a year ago, when Javon Baker, just after being a fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft, told New Englanders to, “Come to the stadium and bring y’all popcorn.” Baker then proceeded to register one reception for 12 yards, and did not do so until Week 18, which means you’d have had to eaten a lot of popcorn before you saw Baker do anything worthwhile.

So Patriots fans might be a bit jaded when it comes to popcorn references, but after a 4-13 season, it seems New Englanders are ready to believe again. And this time, a popcorn promise is coming from someone with a lengthier track record than Baker.

It’s Stefon Diggs. The patriots are putting out a behind-the-scenes documentary of this season under new coach Mike Vrabel, “Forged in Foxborough,” and in the first episode, Diggs is giving out a warning: He is going to be ready for this year, and you won’t want to miss it.

“You know, Coach Vrabes, he’s real convincing,” Diggs said. “But he had a career that’s something you can attest to of hard work and being a part of something special. … I’m going to give it everything that I got. And I want to win real, real bad. Everybody that’s excited, grab your popcorn, grab your jacket. Let’s get to work.”

That should have Patriots fans feeling a bit tingly. Diggs, after all, could be the key to this season. After the 2024 disaster (and the 2023 disaster, for that matter), improvement in 2025 is all but certain. Drake Maye is back at quarterback, the offensive line has been retooled, the defense has been utterly rebuilt.

The Patriots gave out $360 million in contract value this winter and spring, according to Spotrac, nearly $100 million more than any other team.

But a game-breaking receiver is probably the difference between a three-win improvement and a real crack at the playoffs. Diggs is coming back from a torn ACL suffered in October 2024, and it’s not clear when he will be back on the field. With six straight 1,000 yards season until last year’s injury on his resume, he’s likely the team’s difference-maker.

Stefon Diggs ‘A Freak’

Last week, Patriots tight end Austin Hooper, who re-signed in New England on a $5 million contract, said that he has seen Diggs’ recovery and counts himself impressed.

There is a slim chance Diggs will be ready for the start of the 2025 campaign. Hooper said he would not bet against that.

“Energy, man. You can see he’s a freak,” Hooper said of Diggs, via Pro Football Talk. “I know he just came off what he came off of, and you can see him already with the explosion, the change of direction, the top end. It’s like, ‘Dang, dude, it must be nice’, you know what I mean? I’m really excited to work with a proven veteran, good player in this league.”

Diggs is on a three-year, $63 million that has only $25 million guaranteed, allowing the Pats an out in case he does not come fully back.