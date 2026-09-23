Patriots Super Bowl Legend Sets Guinness World Record

Adam Vinatieri made a career out of converting kicks few others would want.

More than two decades after one of those kicks helped launch the New England Patriots dynasty, he found another improbable setting to swing his leg.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer established a Guinness World Records title on Sept. 22 by making a field goal at Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe in the Swiss Alps, 3,454 meters, or 11,332 feet, above sea level. Guinness certified the attempt as the highest field goal in the world, according to the Patriots.

The event served as the kickoff to New England’s countdown to its Nov. 15 game against the Detroit Lions at Allianz Arena in Munich. It also brought Vinatieri back to the territory he know, which is snow, difficult conditions and a football waiting to be kicked through the uprights.

“Snow is simply part of my time with the Patriots,” Vinatieri said in the team’s release.

Vinatieri’s Snow Kick Helped Launch Patriots Dynasty

On Jan. 19, 2002, New England’s season came down to Vinatieri’s right leg.

The Patriots trailed the Raiders 13-10 late in the fourth quarter of their divisional-round playoff game at Foxboro Stadium. After Tom Brady’s apparent fumble was overturned, New England moved into position for a 45-yard attempt with snow pouring down and the field buried beneath it.

Vinatieri connected.

He later called it the toughest kick of his career, and the Patriots have described it as one of the most difficult field goals in NFL history. The make tied the game, and Vinatieri followed it with a 23-yard field goal in overtime to send New England to the AFC Championship Game.

There’s a straight line from those kicks to everything that followed.

The Patriots beat Pittsburgh the next week and reached Super Bowl XXXVI. Against the Rams, Brady moved New England into range in the final seconds. And Vinatieri drilled a 48-yard field goal as time expired to give the franchise its first Super Bowl championship.

The Patriots would win three titles in four seasons and eventually six during the Brady era. That first run, however, was 45 yards away from ending in the snow before anyone knew a dynasty was beginning.

Patriots Will Bring Vinatieri’s Story Back to Foxborough

Vinatieri’s latest record surfaces during a year filled with recognition.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August as part of the Class of 2026. He finishing his 24-year NFL career as the league’s all-time leading scorer with 2,673 points and its record holder with 599 field goals.

The Patriots will honor him again Oct. 11 when they host the Las Vegas Raiders. Vinatieri is scheduled to receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during a halftime ceremony as the franchise also commemorates the 25th anniversary of its first Super Bowl team.

The occasion makes the Guinness achievement feel fitting.

Vinatieri once stood in a Foxborough snowstorm with New England’s season hanging on his kick. Nearly 25 years later, he stood high in the Swiss Alps, surrounded by snow again.

One kick entered the record book.

The other helped start a dynasty.