Patriots Target WRs With ‘Star Potential’ to Aid Drake Maye

The Patriots took care of their biggest need on Thursday night by locking down a left tackle for Drake Maye. Now comes the fun part: finding him someone to throw to.

With just three wideouts taken in the first round — Tetairoa McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, and Matthew Golden — New England heads into Day 2 with a prime opportunity to grab a pass-catcher who slipped through the cracks. NESN’s Seat T. McGuire lays out some of the top names still on the board, and a few of them feel tailor-made for the Josh McDaniel’s system.

Luther Burden III leads that list. The Missouri star might’ve seen his stock dip in recent weeks, but his upside remains obvious. As McGuire notes, “The Missouri product is as explosive as any receiver still available.” Though his numbers dropped in 2024, Missouri’s entire offense sputtered — not necessarily a knock on Burden. He’s dangerous after the catch and versatile in how he’s used, which could mesh well with a creative coordinator looking to scheme touches.

Jayden Higgins is another name to watch. The Iowa State wideout comes in at a hulking 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds, and his blend of size and polish makes him one of the more intriguing Day 2 options. “This scribe really, really likes him,” McGuire wrote — and for good reason. Higgins can win from the slot or outside, rack up yards after the catch, and flat-out bully defensive backs in the red zone.

And don’t sleep on Jaylin Noel, Higgins’ teammate at Iowa State. A two-time captain with 4.39 speed and a hard-nosed playing style, Noel brings a different flavor to the position. McGuire compared his physical, twitchy game to “Steve Smith Sr. and Amon-Ra St. Brown,” and that’s the kind of slot presence that could help Maye settle into the pros.

With picks at Nos. 38, 69, and 77, the Patriots are in a position to snag a real difference-maker. They’ve got their quarterback. They’ve got his blindside protector. Now it’s time to get him a weapon.