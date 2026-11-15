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Patriots Decision Signals Good News for Rhamondre Stevenson

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New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
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MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 01: Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots made several roster moves Saturday, Nov. 14, ahead of their matchup with the Detroit Lions in Munich.

But one move they didn’t make might make a bigger point.

New England chose not to elevate running back Terrell Jennings from its practice squad, a promising sign for Rhamondre Stevenson, who remains questionable with a knee injury.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss pointed out the significance of Jennings’ absence from the team’s roster moves Saturday.

“With RB Terrell Jennings not elevated from the practice squad, it seems to indicate RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) could be active,” Reiss wrote.

He added that New England would otherwise have just two available running backs: Corey Kiner and Lan Larison.

The decision suggests the Patriots believe Stevenson has a chance to play Sunday.

Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson Gets Encouraging Sign After Knee Injury

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
GettyMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 01: Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots runs against Jordyn Brooks #20 of the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter of a game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Stevenson’s outlook appeared bleak earlier in the week.

The veteran suffered a knee injury during New England’s loss to the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 9 and didn’t return. Initial reports noted he could miss multiple games.

Yet Stevenson traveled with the Patriots to Germany and worked his way back onto the practice field.

According to the Patriots’ official injury report, Stevenson missed Wednesday’s practice before participating on a limited basis Thursday and Friday.

The team listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Head coach Mike Vrabel praised the running back’s determination to return despite the injury.

“We’re always looking for guys that are looking for ways in as opposed to ways out,” Vrabel said, according to The Boston Globe.

Stevenson has given the Patriots more than solid work on the ground. His receiving ability and work in pass protection have made him an invaluable piece of New England’s offense.

Even a restricted return could help quarterback Drake Maye against Detroit.

Patriots’ RB Issues Linger Following TreVeyon Henderson to IR

New England Patriots v Jacksonville Jaguars
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 27: Runningback TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the New England Patriots during warm ups prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

New England’s backfield has taken a considerable hit recently as well.

The Patriots announced Saturday that running back TreVeyon Henderson had been placed on injured reserve because of an illness.

The move will sideline Henderson for at least four games.

New England also activated fullback Reggie Gilliam and offensive lineman Greg Van Roten from injured reserve while elevating guard Andrew Rupcich from the practice squad.

Jennings was left off the list, so Kiner and Larison are the Patriots’ two healthy running backs if Stevenson can’t go.

Kiner would figure to handle much of the rushing action in that scenario. Larison could also see more snaps, though his problems in pass protection versus Green Bay floated worries about his readiness for a bigger part.

Stevenson being on the field would certainly yield a sturdier backfield for New England.

But the Patriots still must make a final decision on his availability.

After a week of concern about his knee, though, Saturday’s roster decision is making his appearance look more possible than not.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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