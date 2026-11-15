Patriots Decision Signals Good News for Rhamondre Stevenson

The New England Patriots made several roster moves Saturday, Nov. 14, ahead of their matchup with the Detroit Lions in Munich.

But one move they didn’t make might make a bigger point.

New England chose not to elevate running back Terrell Jennings from its practice squad, a promising sign for Rhamondre Stevenson, who remains questionable with a knee injury.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss pointed out the significance of Jennings’ absence from the team’s roster moves Saturday.

“With RB Terrell Jennings not elevated from the practice squad, it seems to indicate RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) could be active,” Reiss wrote.

Follow-up notes: 🏈With RB Terrell Jennings not elevated from the practice squad, it seems to indicate RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) could be active; otherwise, would be just 2 RBs (Corey Kiner, Lan Larison) 🏈With CB Kindle Vildor not elevated, CB Charles Woods should be back https://t.co/CW0zMro6HL — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 14, 2026

He added that New England would otherwise have just two available running backs: Corey Kiner and Lan Larison.

The decision suggests the Patriots believe Stevenson has a chance to play Sunday.

Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson Gets Encouraging Sign After Knee Injury

Stevenson’s outlook appeared bleak earlier in the week.

The veteran suffered a knee injury during New England’s loss to the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 9 and didn’t return. Initial reports noted he could miss multiple games.

Yet Stevenson traveled with the Patriots to Germany and worked his way back onto the practice field.

According to the Patriots’ official injury report, Stevenson missed Wednesday’s practice before participating on a limited basis Thursday and Friday.

The team listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Head coach Mike Vrabel praised the running back’s determination to return despite the injury.

“We’re always looking for guys that are looking for ways in as opposed to ways out,” Vrabel said, according to The Boston Globe.

Stevenson has given the Patriots more than solid work on the ground. His receiving ability and work in pass protection have made him an invaluable piece of New England’s offense.

Even a restricted return could help quarterback Drake Maye against Detroit.

Patriots’ RB Issues Linger Following TreVeyon Henderson to IR

New England’s backfield has taken a considerable hit recently as well.

The Patriots announced Saturday that running back TreVeyon Henderson had been placed on injured reserve because of an illness.

The move will sideline Henderson for at least four games.

New England also activated fullback Reggie Gilliam and offensive lineman Greg Van Roten from injured reserve while elevating guard Andrew Rupcich from the practice squad.

Jennings was left off the list, so Kiner and Larison are the Patriots’ two healthy running backs if Stevenson can’t go.

Kiner would figure to handle much of the rushing action in that scenario. Larison could also see more snaps, though his problems in pass protection versus Green Bay floated worries about his readiness for a bigger part.

Stevenson being on the field would certainly yield a sturdier backfield for New England.

But the Patriots still must make a final decision on his availability.

After a week of concern about his knee, though, Saturday’s roster decision is making his appearance look more possible than not.